ASML pays more for Cymer

ASML Holding, Europe’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, paid a high premium to acquire Cymer for ¤1.95bn, its biggest deal yet, to help satisfy customer demand for advanced technology.

Cymer investors will get 1.1502 ASML ordinary shares and $20 in cash for each Cymer share, ASML said. That was 72% more than Cymer’s close at $47.83 in New York on Tuesday. ASML shares fell as much as 5.6% on Wednesday after the company said second-half sales would be at the lower end of the previous guidance of ¤2.2bn to ¤2.4bn.

"We recognise our customers’ uncertainty regarding the underlying semiconductor demand for the tablet and smartphone segments, as well as for the PC business," CEO Eric Meurice said.

Still, customers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are placing orders for more advanced chip machines available from next year. The extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems shrink the size of chips while increasing capacity and speed, for use in handsets and tablet computers.

ASML this year sold stakes to those three customers to help fund the development. "We think EUV is extremely important for this industry, there’s no doubt, and customers are asking for it," chief financial officer Peter Wennink said. "We believe combining ASML and Cymer will speed up the development of the EUV technology."

ASML traded ¤1.08 or 2.6% lower at ¤40.24 in Amsterdam.

Bloomberg