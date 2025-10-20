Cardoso stays focused despite Sundowns’ 5-1 lead

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso looks dejected after the match. Picture: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH
Despite having a 5-1 advantage and away goals over Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not getting carried away by the win.
Sundowns have a leg up in the group stages, as it will need some sort of a collapse for them to lose in the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday at 3.30pm and not progress to the group stages.
Cardoso said the tie was not decided yet, and he wanted his side to show some respect in the return leg.
“It is important we understand this is the first match,” he said.
“Of course there is a big difference in the score, but we respect football, and to do that is to go into the second match with a serious approach.
“The qualifying round is not finished, and Sundowns will be serious in the second match like they were today [Sunday].
“So congratulations to my players for the work they did and the commitment they had.
“Even at half-time we spoke a lot about the energy that was needed to bring in the second half, even where we were ahead by two [goals], and I think they received the message well, as they had commitment to score many goals.”
The goals by Tashreeq Matthews, Peter Shalulile, Miguel Reisinho, Arthur Sales and debutant Katlego Ntsabeleng have put the Brazilians in the driving seat before the return leg on Sunday.
Cardoso insisted they had to respect Remo, as they were still a dangerous side.
“They are a high-level club. They are the champions of Nigerian football, and we still have to focus on what we have ahead,” he said.
“We have to create a habit of winning, and I cannot allow myself not to be in the same attitude. That’s the commitment we must have.”
Masandawana will have the whole week to prepare for their return leg after their midweek Premiership match against Sekhukhune United was postponed.
