Amorim not resting on laurels after lauding ‘biggest’ win as Man United boss

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during the match against Liverpool. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Liverpool — Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim called Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool his biggest win since taking charge 11 months ago but insisted the team was not getting carried away.
Triumph at Anfield marked Amorim’s first back-to-back victories with United and their first win away to Liverpool in nearly a decade.
“I don’t have many wins with Manchester, so this is really important ... I think that was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United,” he said.
“It’s back-to-back, it’s at Anfield — that is really important. Every detail of this game.”
But the 40-year-old manager, who has been under immense pressure in a tough first year in charge, said he was not resting on his laurels.
“I want you guys [the media] to continue with the [negative] narrative, so don’t change that. That is best for me,” a smiling Amorim told reporters.
“What we need to do is try to win three games in a row and then forget about [finishing] top four, top six. We already said that we need to go to Europe. But this [win] doesn’t change anything.
“We are the same team that we were 90 minutes ago. The way people see the team is different. But we have a lot to do.
“We had some luck in a few moments. We had an amazing spirit. We need to take all of that to the next game. So the goal is always the same.”
United struck early through Bryan Mbeumo and sealed the win with Harry Maguire’s late header, but Amorim was most pleased with how his side responded after Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.
“When we suffered the goal, we managed that moment well, and that is a key point for our team,” he said.
“So I think it was a great win — not a very well-played game on our part, but a great spirit. And that is the only thing I can ask for.”
Amorim was pleased his team was able to give the travelling fans something to cheer about.
“I think it was really important for our fans, because they are struggling. And today, they saw a different team,” he said.
“And that is really important — to come here, to this stadium with the champions’ biggest rival, to sing during the game. That is massive for us. So, this win is for them.”
Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Arne Slot conceded he has a challenge on his hands to revive Liverpool’s faltering form.
The Liverpool boss was left ruing his players’ profligacy in front of goal, with Cody Gakpo hitting the woodwork three times and squandering a golden opportunity to equalise again in the dying minutes of the 2-1 loss.
Mohamed Salah also missed a gilt-edged chance when he fired a close-range shot well wide of the net and then shook his head in frustration. Liverpool’s talisman has now gone seven games without a non-penalty goal.
Slot acknowledged the scale of the task ahead. If Liverpool lose to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday, it would be the first time the Reds have lost five in a row since September 1953.
“As a manager, challenges never stop,” Slot said. “Whether it’s winning games at the start, stepping into a big club, or succeeding someone like Jürgen Klopp, each phase brings its own test. Now, losing four in a row is another challenge. That’s the life of a football manager.”
Despite the poor run, Slot insisted confidence in the squad remains intact.
“In every game we’ve lost, we’ve created an incredible number of chances in the second half,” the Dutchman said. “If we keep doing that and improve in a few areas, there’s every reason to believe we’ll start winning again.
“But when you’re chasing a game, you take more risks — and that’s where we’ve struggled defensively.”
Amorim not resting on laurels after lauding ‘biggest’ win as Man United boss
Pressure mounts on Liverpool’s Slot over growing streak of losses
Reuters
