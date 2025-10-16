Safa has extended Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis's contract. FILE
The SA Football Association (Safa) announced two important appointments after its latest executive meeting this week.
Safa, though, remained mum on any potential action to be taken against Bafana Bafana manager Vincent Tseka for allegedly mishandling the Teboho Mokoena suspension bungle in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
The meeting resolved to extend the contract of Desiree Ellis as Banyana Banyana coach for four more years.
Former Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was appointed as Safa’s new technical director, replacing Walter Steenbok who left the organisation in February. Ntseki’s tenure will also last four years.
Ellis has been the coach of Banyana since 2016 and won the Wafcon with Banyana for the first time in 2022. She has also steered the national team to the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and 2023. She was crowned Caf Coach of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
Tseka failed to pick up that Mokoena had collected two yellow cards and was ineligible to play in Bafana’s 2-0 win against Lesotho in March.
A Fifa disciplinary committee awarded a 3-0 win to Lesotho recently, seriously endangering SA’s Group C campaign, but Bafana qualified for 2026’s World Cup finals.
Safa president Danny Jordaan said the Tseka matter will be dealt with later. He did not clarify whether Tseka will still be in his position when Bafana play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January or the World Cup in North America.
Ellis, meanwhile, included veteran striker Thembi Kgatlana in her squad to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Banyana’s away 2027 Wafcon qualifier on October 19 and the return leg at FNB Stadium on October 22.
Kgatlana withdrew from the squad for this year’s Wafcon, where Banyana failed to defend their title, losing to hosts and eventual winners Morocco in the semifinals.
Safa extends contract for Banyana coach Desiree Ellis
Football association mum on Bafana manager Vincent Tseka allegedly mishandling the Teboho Mokoena suspension bungle
The SA Football Association (Safa) announced two important appointments after its latest executive meeting this week.
Safa, though, remained mum on any potential action to be taken against Bafana Bafana manager Vincent Tseka for allegedly mishandling the Teboho Mokoena suspension bungle in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
The meeting resolved to extend the contract of Desiree Ellis as Banyana Banyana coach for four more years.
Former Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was appointed as Safa’s new technical director, replacing Walter Steenbok who left the organisation in February. Ntseki’s tenure will also last four years.
Ellis has been the coach of Banyana since 2016 and won the Wafcon with Banyana for the first time in 2022. She has also steered the national team to the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and 2023. She was crowned Caf Coach of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
Tseka failed to pick up that Mokoena had collected two yellow cards and was ineligible to play in Bafana’s 2-0 win against Lesotho in March.
A Fifa disciplinary committee awarded a 3-0 win to Lesotho recently, seriously endangering SA’s Group C campaign, but Bafana qualified for 2026’s World Cup finals.
Safa president Danny Jordaan said the Tseka matter will be dealt with later. He did not clarify whether Tseka will still be in his position when Bafana play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January or the World Cup in North America.
Ellis, meanwhile, included veteran striker Thembi Kgatlana in her squad to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Banyana’s away 2027 Wafcon qualifier on October 19 and the return leg at FNB Stadium on October 22.
Kgatlana withdrew from the squad for this year’s Wafcon, where Banyana failed to defend their title, losing to hosts and eventual winners Morocco in the semifinals.
Banyana squad
Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Dineo Magagula
Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Tiiesetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Shakira O’Malley, Yolanda Nduli
Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Jessica Wade, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Amogelang Motau, Regina Gogolola, Noxolo Cesane, Kgalebane Mohlakoana
Strikers: Hildah Magaia, Sinoxolo Cesane, Thembi Kgatlana, Thato Mofolo, Nthabiseng Majiya, Bonolo Mokoma
Lyle Foster out for Bafana against Rwanda
Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers
Gayton McKenzie to launch probe into Bafana World Cup blunder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The Super Falcons accomplish ‘Mission X’
Banyana paid the price for leaving Kgatlana behind, says former captain Modise
Ramaphosa wishes Banyana’s Salgado a speedy recovery after op
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.