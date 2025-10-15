Thomas Tuchel laughs off teasing by ‘loud’ England fans

England manager Thomas Tuchel applauds the fans in the Fifa World Cup Uefa qualifiers group K match against Latvia on Tuesday. Picture: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Riga — England head coach Thomas Tuchel could see the funny side as travelling fans poked fun at the German during his team’s 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in rainy Riga on Tuesday.
Tuchel was critical of England’s fans at Wembley Stadium last week, accusing them of not being supportive enough during a routine 3-0 friendly victory over Wales.
They were far noisier on Tuesday as they celebrated England sealing their place in 2026’s World Cup, at one point singing “Are we loud enough for you?” to the former Chelsea manager.
“I got a bit of stick today in the first half, so fair enough. I take it in good humour, with a good sense of humour. I accept it,” Tuchel said.
“They had a reaction today from my last comments, and I guess that’s fair enough.
“I got a bit of stick, and I found it quite creative. It made me smile, and this is how it has to be. It’s British humour, and I surely can take it. No harm done.
“The support today was brilliant, and we are very sure the support in America will be absolutely brilliant. We need it.”
Italy beat Israel 3-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to a Mateo Retegui double and a late goal from Gianluca Mancini, securing at least a World Cup playoff berth amid tension between police and some demonstrators at apro-Palestinian march.
Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks like their most likely chance, as Norway lead Group I with 18 points against the Azzurri’s 15, with two games left to play.
Italy are six clear of Israel, who have only one game left and cannot overtake Gennaro Gattuso’s side.
The Italians next visit the bottom side, Moldova, on November 13 before hosting Norway three days later in what could be the group decider.
The group winners qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.
Portugal were forced to delay punching their World Cup ticket after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Hungary in Tuesday’s qualifier, as Dominik Szoboszlai struck a stoppage-time equaliser after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts ahead.
Portugal could have sealed a place at the finals in the US, Canada and Mexico with a victory that would have clinched top spot in Group F.
But they will now have to wait until November, sitting on 10 points from four matches, five ahead of Hungary, with both teams having two games remaining. Ireland are third with four points.
Mikel Merino scored twice as Spain eased to a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday, maintaining their flawless start to Europe’s World Cup qualifiers and moving closer to securing a spot at the World Cup.
Merino opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute and doubled Spain’s lead in the 56th with another header.
Bulgaria’s woes deepened in the 79th minute when defender Atanas Chernev turned a cross into his own net, while Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout in added time, converting a penalty after Merino was brought down in the area.
Spain’s dominance in Group E remains unchallenged, with Luis de la Fuente’s side leading the standings with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.
They are followed by Turkey on nine points, while Georgia are third on three points. Bulgaria remain at the bottom of the group after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.
Thomas Tuchel laughs off teasing by ‘loud’ England fans
England head coach accepts ribbing from fans whom he criticised for not being supportive enough
Riga — England head coach Thomas Tuchel could see the funny side as travelling fans poked fun at the German during his team’s 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in rainy Riga on Tuesday.
Tuchel was critical of England’s fans at Wembley Stadium last week, accusing them of not being supportive enough during a routine 3-0 friendly victory over Wales.
They were far noisier on Tuesday as they celebrated England sealing their place in 2026’s World Cup, at one point singing “Are we loud enough for you?” to the former Chelsea manager.
“I got a bit of stick today in the first half, so fair enough. I take it in good humour, with a good sense of humour. I accept it,” Tuchel said.
“They had a reaction today from my last comments, and I guess that’s fair enough.
“I got a bit of stick, and I found it quite creative. It made me smile, and this is how it has to be. It’s British humour, and I surely can take it. No harm done.
“The support today was brilliant, and we are very sure the support in America will be absolutely brilliant. We need it.”
Italy beat Israel 3-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to a Mateo Retegui double and a late goal from Gianluca Mancini, securing at least a World Cup playoff berth amid tension between police and some demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march.
Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks like their most likely chance, as Norway lead Group I with 18 points against the Azzurri’s 15, with two games left to play.
Italy are six clear of Israel, who have only one game left and cannot overtake Gennaro Gattuso’s side.
The Italians next visit the bottom side, Moldova, on November 13 before hosting Norway three days later in what could be the group decider.
The group winners qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.
Portugal were forced to delay punching their World Cup ticket after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Hungary in Tuesday’s qualifier, as Dominik Szoboszlai struck a stoppage-time equaliser after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts ahead.
Portugal could have sealed a place at the finals in the US, Canada and Mexico with a victory that would have clinched top spot in Group F.
But they will now have to wait until November, sitting on 10 points from four matches, five ahead of Hungary, with both teams having two games remaining. Ireland are third with four points.
Mikel Merino scored twice as Spain eased to a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Tuesday, maintaining their flawless start to Europe’s World Cup qualifiers and moving closer to securing a spot at the World Cup.
Merino opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute and doubled Spain’s lead in the 56th with another header.
Bulgaria’s woes deepened in the 79th minute when defender Atanas Chernev turned a cross into his own net, while Mikel Oyarzabal completed the rout in added time, converting a penalty after Merino was brought down in the area.
Spain’s dominance in Group E remains unchallenged, with Luis de la Fuente’s side leading the standings with 12 points from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none.
They are followed by Turkey on nine points, while Georgia are third on three points. Bulgaria remain at the bottom of the group after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat.
Reuters
Broos refuses glory for Bafana’s qualification
Bafana rise in Mbombela to seal World Cup return in stunning fashion
Lyle Foster out for Bafana against Rwanda
Germany making good progress, says coach Nagelsmann
‘Leave it all on the pitch’: Williams rallies Bafana ahead of Rwanda clash
Celebrations abound as Ghana head to World Cup after Comoros win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Neves strikes late to keep Portugal undefeated in World Cup qualifiers
Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire
Egypt march into World Cup as Salah stars in 3-0 win
Amajita through to last 16 after gritty win over US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.