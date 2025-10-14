The body says there are rising odds of a ‘disorderly’ market correction
Lyle Foster, declared a concern for Bafana Bafana’s huge final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, has officially withdrawn from the squad.
Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement.
“Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana match day squad due to an injury,” the SA Football Association (Safa) posted on X.
The 24-year-old Cupido, who scored five goals in 39 games in all competitions for Stellies last season, has yet to score in nine matches in 2025-26.
“After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.”
Orlando Pirates supporters might wonder why big centre forward Tshegofatsho Mabasa, who has four goals in nine games this season and scored 15 in 48 in 2025-26, continues to be overlooked.
Bafana (15 points, +3 goal difference) must beat Rwanda, while also hoping arch-rivals Nigeria beat Group D leaders Benin (17 points, +5) in Uyo to reach next year’s tournament.
A draw in Nigeria will see a host of permutations — including goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head results — come into play if Bafana win to draw level on 18 points with Benin.
Bafana will also be without suspended centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded late in their 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday.
Lyle Foster out for Bafana against Rwanda
Striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement as Foster withdraws due to an injury
