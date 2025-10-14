Sport / Soccer

Lyle Foster out for Bafana against Rwanda

Striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement as Foster withdraws due to an injury

14 October 2025 - 18:24
Captain Ronwen Williams and striker Lyle Foster during Bafana Bafana's training session at Mbombela Stadium on Monday. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Captain Ronwen Williams and striker Lyle Foster during Bafana Bafana's training session at Mbombela Stadium on Monday. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Lyle Foster, declared a concern for Bafana Bafana’s huge final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, has officially withdrawn from the squad.

Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement.

“Lyle Foster has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana match day squad due to an injury,” the SA Football Association (Safa) posted on X.

The 24-year-old Cupido, who scored five goals in 39 games in all competitions for Stellies last season, has yet to score in nine matches in 2025-26.

“After consultation with the medical team, a decision was taken to withdraw him. Ashley Cupido has been called up as his replacement.”

Orlando Pirates supporters might wonder why big centre forward Tshegofatsho Mabasa, who has four goals in nine games this season and scored 15 in 48 in 2025-26, continues to be overlooked.

Bafana (15 points, +3 goal difference) must beat Rwanda, while also hoping arch-rivals Nigeria beat Group D leaders Benin (17 points, +5) in Uyo to reach next year’s tournament.

A draw in Nigeria will see a host of permutations — including goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head results — come into play if Bafana win to draw level on 18 points with Benin.

Bafana will also be without suspended centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded late in their 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on Friday.

I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on Mbokazi’s red card

Defender made a mistake typical of a young player, but it had no effect on the result, trainer says
Sport
1 day ago

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana coach regains key players for Zimbabwe and Rwanda ties after injury and club dispute setbacks
Sport
6 days ago

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Coach upbeat on Bafana winning the last two World Cup qualifiers
Sport
1 week ago
