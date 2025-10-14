Sport / Soccer

Germany making good progress, says coach Nagelsmann

Four-time World Cup winners top their group having won opening two qualifiers

14 October 2025 - 14:41
by Karolos Grohmann
Nick Woltemade, right, scores his first goal for Germany in his side's 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has already decided on more than a dozen players for his side’s probable participation in the 2026 World Cup as team tops their qualifying group after wins over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Striker Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal to secure a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, and put Germany top of Group A ahead of the next set of matches in November.

The four-times World Cup winners are on nine points in Group A, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, on goal difference. Northern Ireland are third on six. The group winners qualify automatically for the finals and the runners-up advance to the playoffs.

“Obviously, we already have the squad ahead of the World Cup in our heads,” Nagelsmann said. “But the first thing is the qualification.

“We have to see the development within the teams they play for. Fifteen or 16 players have now been together for about two years. So a certain squad structure is identifiable,” he said.

The Germans have been without injured playmaker Jamal Musiala, first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and forward Kai Havertz for several months.

Still, Nagelsmann is satisfied with his team’s progress, despite the injury absences that also include Antonio Ruediger, Niclas Fuellkrug and Benjamin Henrichs.

“We have done more than in the weeks before. We have talked with the players. We have taken steps forward as a team,” he said.

Germany are away to Luxembourg on November 14 before hosting Slovakia three days later.

Reuters

I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on Mbokazi’s red card

Defender made a mistake typical of a young player, but it had no effect on the result, trainer says
Sport
1 day ago

Neves strikes late to keep Portugal undefeated in World Cup qualifiers

Emotional stoppage-time header seals 1-0 win over Ireland as Neves honours late friend Diogo Jota in Lisbon
Sport
2 days ago

Win against Zimbabwe or wave World Cup goodbye, says Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his side is not expecting any favours from already eliminated Zimbabwe ahead of their must-win 2026 Fifa World ...
Sport
5 days ago

Egypt march into World Cup as Salah stars in 3-0 win

Pharaohs join Morocco and Tunisia as Africa’s early qualifiers; Cape Verde and Ghana edge closer
Sport
5 days ago

Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire

The 40-year-old striker’s financial ascent comes after he signed a new contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr in June reportedly worth more than $400m
Sport
5 days ago
