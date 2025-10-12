Sport / Soccer

Neves strikes late to keep Portugal undefeated in World Cup qualifiers

Emotional stoppage-time header seals 1-0 win over Ireland as Neves honours late friend Diogo Jota in Lisbon

12 October 2025 - 15:53
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ruben Neves celebrates his late winner against the Republic of Ireland. Picture: REUTERS
Ruben Neves celebrates his late winner against the Republic of Ireland. Picture: REUTERS

Portugal’s Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Ireland that preserved their 100% record in World Cup qualifying Group F and consolidated top spot on Saturday.

Portugal moved to nine points at the halfway stage of the campaign with a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary, whom they host on Tuesday when they could secure qualification.

Neves headed home a minute into added time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade for his first international goal in 60 appearances.

It was a poignant tribute to close friend Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July and whose No 21 jersey Neves wore in Portugal’s first home game since the Liverpool player’s death.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved in the 75th minute as Ireland threatened to hold the hosts to a draw, but the late strike kept the Irish bottom of the standings with one point.

Neves rose to head home Francisco Trincao’s cross, getting to the ball ahead of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It will have come as a relief to Portugal, who had a frustrating evening trying to break down resolute Irish resistance.

It was a tough night for Ronaldo in his 50th World Cup qualifier, as he struck the base of the post in the 17th minute with a left-footed snapshot from just inside the penalty box, with the rebound falling perfectly for Bernardo Silva, who inexplicably scuffed his effort wide.

Highlights

The 40-year-old captain had another opportunity in the 70th minute when Nuno Mendes set him up with a square pass into the penalty area, but Ronaldo got his angles wrong and shot wide.

Five minutes later, he had a chance to open the scoring when defender Dara O’Shea was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area as he rushed to block an effort from Trincao that looked to strike him on the chest rather than the arm.

It was checked, however, after Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak awarded a penalty and Ronaldo hit the spot kick down the middle, but Kelleher got a trailing foot to the ball and managed to kick it away for a remarkable save.

It was the closest Ronaldo got to setting a record of 40 goals in World Cup qualifiers and ended a run of five successive internationals in which he has scored.

The excellent Kelleher also made several key stops as Ireland were under almost constant siege, with his tall defenders, notably captain Nathan Collins, proving their worth.

“It’s a painful and heartbreaking result,” said Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson. “Our plan worked with excellent teamwork. We put a lot of energy into this match.”

Earlier on Saturday, Hungary beat Armenia 2-0 in Budapest to go second with four points, while Armenia have three.

Reuters

Win against Zimbabwe or wave World Cup goodbye, says Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his side is not expecting any favours from already eliminated Zimbabwe ahead of their must-win 2026 Fifa World ...
Sport
3 days ago

Egypt march into World Cup as Salah stars in 3-0 win

Pharaohs join Morocco and Tunisia as Africa’s early qualifiers; Cape Verde and Ghana edge closer
Sport
3 days ago

Gayton McKenzie to launch probe into Bafana World Cup blunder

Safa apologises for ‘administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take’.
Sport
1 week ago

Fletcher Smythe-Lowe banks on Amajita’s unity for World Cup success

Goalkeeper is upbeat as SA under-20 football team start campaign against France
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: So good they couldn’t ignore her
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie says building squad depth let Springboks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: We’ve been here before: rugby ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Win against Zimbabwe or wave World Cup goodbye, says Broos

Sport / Soccer

Egypt march into World Cup as Salah stars in 3-0 win

Sport / Soccer

Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire

Sport / Soccer

Khoza’s hard work pays off with ‘early’ Bafana call-up

Sport / Soccer

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally, says Kaze

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.