Sport / Soccer

I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on Mbokazi’s red card

Defender made a mistake typical of a young player, but it had no effect on the result, trainer says

12 October 2025 - 20:00
by Marc Strydom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is sent off in Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GERHARD DURAAN
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is sent off in Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GERHARD DURAAN

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s late red card was the kind of mistake a young player will make and had no effect on the result, coach Hugo Broos said after his team drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday in a major blow to their 2026 World Cup qualifying chances.

The result against the last-placed team has left second-placed SA (15 points, +3 goal difference) needing to beat fourth-positioned Rwanda in their final Group E game at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (6pm) and for leaders Benin (17 points, +5 difference) to lose away against third-placed Nigeria.

Rwanda (11 points) are out of the running. Bafana’s glimmer of hope stems from Nigeria (14 points) being in with a chance of qualifying (if the Super Eagles beat Benin and SA lose) so having everything to play for at home.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

A draw for Benin against Nigeria at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio International Stadium would leave SA able to draw level on points with the leaders (both would be on 18) with a win against Rwanda, but needing to win by three clear goals to surpass Benin’s goal difference.

Broos said 19-year-old Orlando Pirates defender Mbokazi made a mistake that was understandable for a young player.

Having been booked for an infringement on the same player two minutes earlier, Mbokazi reacted to being harassed on the ball by substitute Tawanda Maswanhise by pushing the Scottish-based forward to the ground. Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal produced a second yellow card for the Bucs player seven minutes into added time.

It’s something he has to learn. He’s still 19. This guy wants to win and you see that in his way of playing.
Hugo Broos

Given how late it came, the dismissal had no impact on the result but does leave Mbokazi suspended for the huge last clash against Rwanda.

Broos defended the young player for his rash moment.

“It also shows the mentality of ‘Mboki’ a little bit. He got frustrated and he knew with the result that we would be in trouble,” the coach said.

“So twice he had the aggression of a Zimbabwean player making him nervous and he did something a young player does. So I don’t blame him for that.

“It’s something he has to learn. He’s still 19. This guy wants to win and you see that in his way of playing.

“When the guy from Zimbabwe went so aggressively at him twice, you can’t accept it but you can understand it happens. That red card was not the reason we didn’t win the game tonight.”

The dismissal was a disappointing culmination to a game in which the bottom-placed side, reduced to 10 men when Knowledge Musona saw red in the 63rd minute, frustrated their neighbours as Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster also hit the woodwork for Bafana.

Win against Zimbabwe or wave World Cup goodbye, says Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his side is not expecting any favours from already eliminated Zimbabwe ahead of their must-win 2026 Fifa World ...
Sport
3 days ago

Khoza’s hard work pays off with ‘early’ Bafana call-up

Downs defender says experience he gained at the African Nations Championships helped propel him
Sport
4 days ago

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana coach regains key players for Zimbabwe and Rwanda ties after injury and club dispute setbacks
Sport
5 days ago

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Coach upbeat on Bafana winning the last two World Cup qualifiers
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: So good they couldn’t ignore her
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rizwan and Salman steady Pakistan as Proteas rue ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie says building squad depth let Springboks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: We’ve been here before: rugby ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
I don’t blame him: Bafana coach Broos on ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Win against Zimbabwe or wave World Cup goodbye, says Broos

Sport / Soccer

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Sport / Soccer

Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player

Sport / Soccer

Mokoena bungle could still come back to haunt Bafana

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.