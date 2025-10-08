Khoza’s hard work pays off with ‘early’ Bafana call-up

After he earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Rwanda next Tuesday, defender Malibongwe Khoza says he didn’t expect it to be so soon.
The Mamelodi Sundowns player said he had been working hard to get the national team call-up.
The 21-year-old is now in camp with Bafana as they prepare for their must-win match against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6pm and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium.
A win for Bafana, who are second in Group C with 14 points, tied with Benin, will put them within touching distance in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
With Benin and Nigeria set to play each other, Bafana are fully aware that they only need to win their remaining two matches convincingly to finish top of Group C and automatically qualify for the World Cup.
“I didn’t think my call-up was going to come this early. But I was always working hard and motivated to make sure that I work on my next [target] and perform [in] every game,” Khoza told the media earlier this week.
Khoza also feels the experience he gained at the African Nations Championships (Chan) helped him not only at Bafana but also at his club, Sundowns, as he grabbed the opportunity when it was presented to him.
That saw him regain his confidence, which also helped him to start playing regularly at Sundowns.
“The team [Sundowns] let me know when I went to Chan that they wanted me to gain the national team experience. So I went there, got some experience, some minutes, and then I started playing more and getting my confidence back,” he said.
“As players, we tend to look down on Cosafa and Chan [games], but I don’t think it’s supposed to be that way. Playing there is the way of getting experience for some players who can’t break into the national team. When you go to Cosafa or Chan, you get national team experience, and you grow and learn how other countries play.”
Meanwhile, Bafana suffered another setback after Iqraam Rayners was withdrawn from camp due to medical reasons. Rayners has been replaced by Evidence Makgopa.
Relebohile Mofokeng was the first player to be withdrawn from the squad on Monday.
Khoza’s hard work pays off with ‘early’ Bafana call-up
Downs defender says experience he gained at the African Nations Championships helped propel him
After he earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Rwanda next Tuesday, defender Malibongwe Khoza says he didn’t expect it to be so soon.
The Mamelodi Sundowns player said he had been working hard to get the national team call-up.
The 21-year-old is now in camp with Bafana as they prepare for their must-win match against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6pm and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium.
A win for Bafana, who are second in Group C with 14 points, tied with Benin, will put them within touching distance in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026.
With Benin and Nigeria set to play each other, Bafana are fully aware that they only need to win their remaining two matches convincingly to finish top of Group C and automatically qualify for the World Cup.
“I didn’t think my call-up was going to come this early. But I was always working hard and motivated to make sure that I work on my next [target] and perform [in] every game,” Khoza told the media earlier this week.
Khoza also feels the experience he gained at the African Nations Championships (Chan) helped him not only at Bafana but also at his club, Sundowns, as he grabbed the opportunity when it was presented to him.
That saw him regain his confidence, which also helped him to start playing regularly at Sundowns.
“The team [Sundowns] let me know when I went to Chan that they wanted me to gain the national team experience. So I went there, got some experience, some minutes, and then I started playing more and getting my confidence back,” he said.
“As players, we tend to look down on Cosafa and Chan [games], but I don’t think it’s supposed to be that way. Playing there is the way of getting experience for some players who can’t break into the national team. When you go to Cosafa or Chan, you get national team experience, and you grow and learn how other countries play.”
Meanwhile, Bafana suffered another setback after Iqraam Rayners was withdrawn from camp due to medical reasons. Rayners has been replaced by Evidence Makgopa.
Relebohile Mofokeng was the first player to be withdrawn from the squad on Monday.
Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown
Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers
Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup
Gayton McKenzie to launch probe into Bafana World Cup blunder
Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown
Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers
Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.