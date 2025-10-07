Sport / Soccer

Broos boosted by return of big guns Mudau and Sithole for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana coach regains key players for Zimbabwe and Rwanda ties after injury and club dispute setbacks

07 October 2025 - 19:54
by MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau is back for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MOHAMED ALI
Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau is back for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MOHAMED ALI

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited to have key defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole back for their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Yet, Broos suffered an injury setback when Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners withdrew “due to medical reasons”, the SA Football Association (Safa) said.

“He was released back to his club this morning [Tuesday]. Evidence Makgopa has been called up as his replacement,” Safa said.

Mudau missed September’s qualifiers against Lesotho (Bafana won 3-0) and Nigeria (1-1) in Bloemfontein due to a dispute with Sundowns, and Sithole has been out for about a year with injury.

They are back in a major boost for Broos.

Mudau is expected to reclaim the right-back position.

Sithole may re-establish his central defensive partnership with Teboho Mokoena in what are likely to be must-win matches against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday and Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

“If you talk about players who are back in Khuliso and ‘Yaya’, they have always been important to the team,” Broos said before Bafana’s first training session at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

“It is a pity we couldn’t select Sithole for a year because of injury.

“It was also a pity we couldn’t select Khuliso in September because he had a dispute with his club. They are back, and they are important for the team.

“Every game is different, and Friday against Zimbabwe is going to be different from the matches we had against them in the past. We will be up against a highly motivated team that will try to take points from us.

“But we also have a strong team. Let’s see what happens, but I am happy these guys are back.”

Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau is back for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/REINHARDT HAMMAN
Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau is back for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/REINHARDT HAMMAN

Broos said his players should not underestimate Zimbabwe, who prop up six-team Group E in last place on four points.

“Matches against Zimbabwe are always difficult; they are always motivated to play against us, and they have good players.

“Four years ago we played against them, and this team of today are different — most of their players are playing overseas. That means the quality is there.

“I will expect a good and motivated team on Friday, and it is up to us to achieve our best level to beat them.

“There are some possibilities to beat them, but to do that there are some things we need to take care of.

“If we can manage that, we have a big chance to beat them.”

Bafana won 3-1 against Zimbabwe at home in Bloemfontein in the first-round clash in June 2024.

The return fixture is being played in Durban because Zimbabwe lacks a Fifa-approved venue.

Fifa’s docking of three points from SA for the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March has left previous leaders Bafana (14 points and a +3 goal difference) in second place in Group C and in need of wins in their last two games to overtake top-placed Benin (14 points, +4 difference).

Benin face Rwanda on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday, both away.

TimesLIVE

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Coach upbeat on Bafana winning the last two World Cup qualifiers
Sport
1 day ago

Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in crucial qualifiers after points blunder
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player

Fifa disciplinary committee finds SA guilty of playing Teboho Mokoena in Lesotho qualifier
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Proteas trust their own prep as Pakistan Tests ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bounce-back brilliance from ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Sport / Soccer

Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup

Sport / Soccer

Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player

Sport / Soccer

South Africa vs Nigeria: Draw edges Bafana closer to World Cup finals

Sport / Soccer

Bafana need big result against Nigeria to realise their dream, says Nkota

Sport / Soccer

Broos confident Bafana’s new bloods have what it takes

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach Broos won’t get caught in a priorities trap

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.