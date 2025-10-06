Sport / Soccer

Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally, says Kaze

Goalkeeper refuses to be substituted for penalty shoot-out in Cup clash

06 October 2025 - 16:17
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari saves a penalty from Andre de Jong of Stellenbosch during the shoot-out in the Carling Knockout Cup soccer fixture on Sunday. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari saves a penalty from Andre de Jong of Stellenbosch during the shoot-out in the Carling Knockout Cup soccer fixture on Sunday. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs will address the issue of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari in private after he refused to come off the field during their Carling Knockout first round 5-4 defeat to Stellenbosch on Sunday, interim co-coach Cedric Kaze said.

Chiefs were planning to bring on Bruce Bvuma at the end of extra time to face the penalty shoot-out, but Ntwari was defiant and refused to leave the field.

The Rwandan international faced the penalties and went on to save the first one from Andre de Jong to give Amakhosi the advantage. However, Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons missed for Chiefs to bow out at the first hurdle in the competition.

Kaze explained why Ntwari refused to be substituted.

“He [Ntwari] felt comfortable to go to the penalties and help the team. It came from a good intention, maybe the way [he behaved] wasn’t as good as it should be.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.

“But it’s  something that we’re going to handle internally,” Kaze said after the match.

The defeat has put the future of Kaze and Kalil Ben Youssef in serious doubt, with the club also struggling in the Premiership. Kaze said they remained the coaches until they were told otherwise and they were looking forward to the international break to work on certain things.

“I believe that’s a question that should be directed to the management, and from this time we are the coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and until further notice or [until] something else decided by the management, I’m pretty sure they will let everyone know,” he said.

“I believe that it is a break that is welcomed because the past few weeks we’ve played six games, travelling to Angola and coming back, and every match has its own pressure and we never had time to work on everything that we could have wanted to work on.

“But now we will have time to settle ourselves and work on things, and get better combinations going forward to the next matches.”

Kaze said they would be working on their finishing during the break as they were not scoring enough goals.

The last time Chiefs scored two goals in a match was on August 10, when they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in a Premiership game. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Amorim says Man United win proves players still ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Flawless Russell wins Singapore Grand Prix as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks gunning to shatter more records, says ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Goals will come, says Kaze as Chiefs prepare for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Goals will come, says Kaze as Chiefs prepare for Stellies

Sport / Soccer

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl gets global launch

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Trump deploys troops to ‘war-ravaged’ Portland

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.