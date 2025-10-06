Broos rallies Bafana for must-win Zimbabwe showdown

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. SA are now tied with Benin on 14 points in Group C and are second due to goal difference heading into the final round of qualifiers. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
A relaxed Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, has described SA’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (kickoff 6pm) as the most important one to win.
After being docked three points by Fifalast week for fielding Teboho Mokoena, who was meant to serve a suspension in the clash against Lesotho in March, SA’s remaining two matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in Mbombela on Tuesday next week are must-win fixtures.
Bafana are now tied with Benin on 14 points in Group C and are second due to goal difference heading into the final round of qualifiers.
Benin play their remaining two matches against Rwanda on Friday and Nigeria on Tuesday, both away.
Broos does not envisage them winning both games and wants Bafana to win against Zimbabwe at all costs on Friday to head into the Rwanda match next week with an advantage.
“Certainly, looking at the next games, there are four teams involved. It’s impossible that four teams can win their two matches.
“So, therefore, the game on Friday is maybe the most important. If we can win that game, we have 17 points,” Broos told a media conference at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.
“Nigeria, if they win their two games, they can only have 17 points, same thing for Rwanda.
“Benin cannot win the two games because they play against Nigeria and Rwanda and then the game on Friday is so important for us to win it.”
Broos said he had no doubt Bafana would win their remaining two matches, which would give them a chance of qualifying.
“There has never been any doubt from my side, and I will try to transfer that to the group tomorrow at the meeting we will have, like always,” he said.
“I believe in that group and I’m sure on Friday, they will do everything to win that match.
“Why should we doubt if we see the performances in the past eight games in the qualifiers and if there is a team that deserves to go through, it is SA.”
Meanwhile, Mduduzi Shabalala has replaced an injured Relebohile Mofokeng, while Lyle Foster and Sphephelo Sithole are expected to join the team on Tuesday.
Bafana Bafana coach,
