Amajita through to last 16 after gritty win over US

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has lauded the unity and character of the team after they edged the US 2-1 in their last Group E match to book a place in the knockout stage of the U20 Fifa World Cup in Chile on Sunday.
SA finished second in their group with six points, tied with the US and France, and will face Colombia in the last 16 on Wednesday at 9.30pm SA time.
Noah Cobb put the Americans ahead in the 13th minute before Joshua Wynder’s own goal a few minutes later equalised for Amajita.
Our immediate goal was to go beyond the group stage.
Raymond Mdaka, Amajita coach
Gomolemo Kekana then stunned the US with the strike that put Amajita ahead in the third minute of first-half added time, and the South Africans defended well for their famous win.
“Our immediate goal was to go beyond the group stage. From here on, we don’t play for draws. We play for results. We’ll continue with the same character and the same fighting spirit. We want to show that we are South Africans and we are here to compete,” Mdaka said.
“The unity in this team is a blessing. We work together, from Cosafa to Afcon, and now here, we keep showing the same spirit and togetherness that a national team should have. That unity is what keeps us strong.”
Mdaka said they would have to build on the performance against the US when they face Colombia, and he was optimistic they will get a good result.
“First, let me congratulate the boys. Honestly, they did a very good job,” he said.
“They showed character; they showed they are African champions. Playing against the US, who had already won two games by big margins, looked like a mountain to climb. But as a team, we agreed, let’s show what we can do together. I’m happy because we showed that character.
“We scored in the first half and then had to manage the second half under real pressure. They came at us hard, but we maintained our shape and managed the game tactically. That kind of discipline and character is very important for any team.
“Credit to the boys, the technical team, and the support staff; the atmosphere they create gives the players energy, and that spirit carried us through to the next stage.”
Amajita through to last 16 after gritty win over US
Coach Raymond Mdaka lauds team spirit and resilience as SA set up World Cup clash with Colombia
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has lauded the unity and character of the team after they edged the US 2-1 in their last Group E match to book a place in the knockout stage of the U20 Fifa World Cup in Chile on Sunday.
SA finished second in their group with six points, tied with the US and France, and will face Colombia in the last 16 on Wednesday at 9.30pm SA time.
Noah Cobb put the Americans ahead in the 13th minute before Joshua Wynder’s own goal a few minutes later equalised for Amajita.
Gomolemo Kekana then stunned the US with the strike that put Amajita ahead in the third minute of first-half added time, and the South Africans defended well for their famous win.
“Our immediate goal was to go beyond the group stage. From here on, we don’t play for draws. We play for results. We’ll continue with the same character and the same fighting spirit. We want to show that we are South Africans and we are here to compete,” Mdaka said.
“The unity in this team is a blessing. We work together, from Cosafa to Afcon, and now here, we keep showing the same spirit and togetherness that a national team should have. That unity is what keeps us strong.”
Mdaka said they would have to build on the performance against the US when they face Colombia, and he was optimistic they will get a good result.
“First, let me congratulate the boys. Honestly, they did a very good job,” he said.
“They showed character; they showed they are African champions. Playing against the US, who had already won two games by big margins, looked like a mountain to climb. But as a team, we agreed, let’s show what we can do together. I’m happy because we showed that character.
“We scored in the first half and then had to manage the second half under real pressure. They came at us hard, but we maintained our shape and managed the game tactically. That kind of discipline and character is very important for any team.
“Credit to the boys, the technical team, and the support staff; the atmosphere they create gives the players energy, and that spirit carried us through to the next stage.”
Amajita go down swinging against France after brave fight
Mokoena bungle could still come back to haunt Bafana
Broke Safa waits for Afcon prize money to pay Amajita bonuses
Future of Bafana’s goalkeeping spot looks to be in safe hands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup
Gayton McKenzie to launch probe into Bafana World Cup blunder
Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.