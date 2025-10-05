Sport / Soccer

Resolute Stellies knock Chiefs out of Carling Cup on penalties

Sub keeper Sage Stephens the hero as he stops two spotkicks

05 October 2025 - 20:13
by Neville Khoza
Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for silverware this season suffered a blow after they were dumped out of the Carling Knockout following their 5-4 penalty defeat to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The tie finished goalless after extra time, with neither side able to find the rhythm, and penalties were needed to decide the winner.

Sage Stephens, who replaced Oscarine Masuluke in the second half, was the hero for Stellies as he saved two penalties — from Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons — to help his side advance to the last eight.

The match was delayed by 30 minutes due to spectators arriving late.

Chiefs gave a rare start to Rwandan keeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made his first appearance of the season, while Stellies also made a change in goal as Masuluke came in for Stephens but was injured during the match.

The Cape Winelands side were quite happy to allow Amakhosi to get most of the ball while they looked to catch them in transition.

Chiefs had the better of the chances to open the scoring when Khanyisa Mayo collected a pass from Glody Lilepo before unleashing a powerful strike that hit the upright.

Stellies suffered a blow as Masuluke was stretchered off before the hour mark with a concussion after he collided with Mayo.

It was a dull 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances for either side. Stellies increased the tempo in extra time but still could not create clear chances, while Chiefs struggled.

Stellies were reduced to 10 men when Thapelo Mokobodi was shown his second yellow card in extra time for a foul on Pule Mmodi. With a one-man advantage, Chiefs started to push for a winning goal, with Stellies opting to absorb pressure.

The Soweto giants had chances to open the scoring later on but failed to take them. Amakhosi improved during extra time as Stellies sat back and waited for the penalty shootout.

There was drama at the end of the extra time as Ntwari refused to be substituted. Chiefs’ technical team wanted Bruce Bvuma to replace him for the penalty shootout, but Ntwari defied them.

He saved the first penalty, but Stephens, facing another sub, Morris, brought Stellies back into the game by saving what was supposed to be the winning penalty for Chiefs. The Stellies keeper also stopped Solomon’s spot kick to send his side through during sudden death.

Elsewhere, Richards Bay thumped Chippa United 4-1 at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

ALSO READ:

Goals will come, says Kaze as Chiefs prepare for Stellies

Assistant coach hails team’s efforts and number of chances created in 1-1 draw with AmaZulu
Sport
3 days ago

Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in crucial qualifiers after points blunder
Sport
3 days ago

Bucs coach praises team’s spirit after 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy

Pleased Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes impressive run in all competitions will continue
Sport
5 days ago

Amajita go down swinging against France after brave fight

Solid performance should set Raymond Mdaka’s team up for better results against New Caledonia and the US
Sport
6 days ago
