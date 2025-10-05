Crystal Palace’s 19-game unbeaten run ends with 2-1 loss to Everton

Everton's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their second goal with Tim Iroegbunam at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, Britain, October 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Peter Powell
Crystal Palace's club record 19-game unbeaten run came to an end after a 2-1 loss to Everton on Sunday, but how they failed to get all three points, or at least a draw, is a source of huge frustration for manager Oliver Glasner.
Palace should have been out of sight before Jack Grealish scored a 93rd-minute winner, his first goal for Everton and one that will only heighten calls for him to return to the England fold.
Perhaps it was fatigue from their Conference League tie away in Poland on Thursday, but Palace were utterly dominant in the first half, and wasted more chances early in the second, but ran out of steam in the final 30 minutes.
Everton have had the better of Palace for over a decade. But they should have been dead and buried at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium inside an hour.
“We're very disappointed about the result because for 60 or 70 minutes we played so well, it was a top, top performance,” Glasner told Sky Sports.
“It hurts really massively because I think the last defeat was in April but maybe we need this disappointment, to feel this pain to make the next step forward.
“What we're missing to be a top Premier League team is the efficiency in our attack and this is maybe the development we have to take.”
Grealish’s return to form in his loan spell at Everton from Manchester City has caught the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel, but he has yet to earn a return to the national team.
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams at St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, October 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell
• Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored a brilliant goal and won a penalty as his side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home to heap even more pressure on under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou.
After a scrappy goalless first half, Guimaraes gave his side the lead in the 58th minute with a superb strike, picking up a pass from Dan Burn outside the box and curling it beyond the despairing dive of Matz Sels in the Forest goal.
Sels pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his side in it, but there was little he could do when Elliot Anderson scythed down Guimaraes in the 82nd minute to concede a penalty, and striker Nick Woltemade fired home confidently from the spot.
The win lifts Newcastle to 11th spot in the standings on nine points while Postecoglou's Forest, who are without a win in seven games in all competitions, are 17th with five points from their seven league games this season, one point above the drop zone.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' assistant manager Luis Miguel looks on after Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was sent off at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, Britain, October 5 2025. Picture: Action Images/Reuters/Andrew Boyers
• Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was sent off as his side remained the only club in England's top four divisions without a league win after a 1-1 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Pereira was shown a red card after 20 minutes when he lost his temper after his team were not awarded a free kick — the Premier League's Match Centre confirming it was for “irresponsible behaviour in the technical area”.
Bizarrely, the Portuguese was still walking down the tunnel when his side took the lead a minute later when Marshall Munetsi's thundering drive hit the crossbar and rebounded in off the unfortunate Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal.
Jhon Arias wasted the chance to double Wolves' lead when he blazed an effort over the crossbar and the hosts were made to pay as Jan Paul van Hecke's 86th-minute header earned Brighton a gritty point.
Wolves stay bottom of the standings with two points. Brighton are in 12th place with nine points.
Aston Villa's Donyell Malen celebrates scoring their first goal , at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, October 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/David Klein
• Donyell Malen made the most of a rare Premier League start by firing Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory over Burnley, with the Dutch forward's first goals of the season lifting Unai Emery's side up to 13th in the standings.
Malen showed razor-sharp finishing at Villa Park to open his account for the season in spectacular fashion.
He timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Boubacar Kamara's pass for the opener before the 26-year-old scored another goal from a similarly tight angle in the second half to complete his brace.
Villa dominated proceedings but were guilty of spurning several chances before Malen's clinical touch made the difference.
The Dutchman nearly capped his afternoon with a hat-trick, only to see his strike after a neat one-two move with Ollie Watkins blocked on the line.
Crystal Palace’s 19-game unbeaten run ends with 2-1 loss to Everton
Jack Grealish scores 93rd-minute winner, his first goal for Everton
Crystal Palace's club record 19-game unbeaten run came to an end after a 2-1 loss to Everton on Sunday, but how they failed to get all three points, or at least a draw, is a source of huge frustration for manager Oliver Glasner.
Palace should have been out of sight before Jack Grealish scored a 93rd-minute winner, his first goal for Everton and one that will only heighten calls for him to return to the England fold.
Perhaps it was fatigue from their Conference League tie away in Poland on Thursday, but Palace were utterly dominant in the first half, and wasted more chances early in the second, but ran out of steam in the final 30 minutes.
Everton have had the better of Palace for over a decade. But they should have been dead and buried at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium inside an hour.
“We're very disappointed about the result because for 60 or 70 minutes we played so well, it was a top, top performance,” Glasner told Sky Sports.
“It hurts really massively because I think the last defeat was in April but maybe we need this disappointment, to feel this pain to make the next step forward.
“What we're missing to be a top Premier League team is the efficiency in our attack and this is maybe the development we have to take.”
Grealish’s return to form in his loan spell at Everton from Manchester City has caught the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel, but he has yet to earn a return to the national team.
• Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored a brilliant goal and won a penalty as his side beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home to heap even more pressure on under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou.
After a scrappy goalless first half, Guimaraes gave his side the lead in the 58th minute with a superb strike, picking up a pass from Dan Burn outside the box and curling it beyond the despairing dive of Matz Sels in the Forest goal.
Sels pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his side in it, but there was little he could do when Elliot Anderson scythed down Guimaraes in the 82nd minute to concede a penalty, and striker Nick Woltemade fired home confidently from the spot.
The win lifts Newcastle to 11th spot in the standings on nine points while Postecoglou's Forest, who are without a win in seven games in all competitions, are 17th with five points from their seven league games this season, one point above the drop zone.
• Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira was sent off as his side remained the only club in England's top four divisions without a league win after a 1-1 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Pereira was shown a red card after 20 minutes when he lost his temper after his team were not awarded a free kick — the Premier League's Match Centre confirming it was for “irresponsible behaviour in the technical area”.
Bizarrely, the Portuguese was still walking down the tunnel when his side took the lead a minute later when Marshall Munetsi's thundering drive hit the crossbar and rebounded in off the unfortunate Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal.
Jhon Arias wasted the chance to double Wolves' lead when he blazed an effort over the crossbar and the hosts were made to pay as Jan Paul van Hecke's 86th-minute header earned Brighton a gritty point.
Wolves stay bottom of the standings with two points. Brighton are in 12th place with nine points.
• Donyell Malen made the most of a rare Premier League start by firing Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory over Burnley, with the Dutch forward's first goals of the season lifting Unai Emery's side up to 13th in the standings.
Malen showed razor-sharp finishing at Villa Park to open his account for the season in spectacular fashion.
He timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Boubacar Kamara's pass for the opener before the 26-year-old scored another goal from a similarly tight angle in the second half to complete his brace.
Villa dominated proceedings but were guilty of spurning several chances before Malen's clinical touch made the difference.
The Dutchman nearly capped his afternoon with a hat-trick, only to see his strike after a neat one-two move with Ollie Watkins blocked on the line.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Resolute Stellies knock Chiefs out of Carling Cup on penalties
Amorim says Man United win proves players still back him
Goals will come, says Kaze as Chiefs prepare for Stellies
Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup
Frankfurt eager to bounce back against Bayern after Atletico mauling
Bucs coach praises team’s spirit after 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy
Gayton McKenzie to launch probe into Bafana World Cup blunder
Amajita go down swinging against France after brave fight
Rooney: Man United has ‘lost its soul’
Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player
Gabriel secures late win for Arsenal at Newcastle
Villa captain McGinn hopes Watkins goal in Fulham win will silence critics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.