Sport / Soccer

Amorim says Man United win proves players still back him

Players don’t want to change coach, says coach

05 October 2025 - 21:19
by Peter Hall
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal in their Premier League win against Sunderland at Old Trafford, October 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal in their Premier League win against Sunderland at Old Trafford, October 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Ruben Amorim insisted his Manchester United players proved they are behind their under-pressure manager after his side dominated Sunderland in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Coming into the game, Amorim had overseen nine Premier League wins in 33 matches since taking charge in November, with some supporters turning on the Portuguese manager after such a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Fans sang Amorim’s name on Saturday, however, as goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko earned United a comfortable victory that moved them provisionally up to eighth place, level on 10 points with rivals Manchester City, who play on Sunday.

“I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don’t want to change the coach,” Amorim said.

I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don’t want to change the coach
Ruben Amorim

“But, like I said [to the players] during this week, ‘I will kill myself to do anything in every transition’. [The team] need to show that with their actions.

“Sometimes when we look at our team I know for sure that when we see the games in the end they know sometimes we can do better. I feel it during the week but we need to show it on the pitch.”

The problem Amorim has after a galvanising win, as he looks for back-to-back league victories for the first time as United boss, is that the international break means he has to wait over two weeks for the next match, a trip to champions Liverpool.

“There is no momentum with our team,” Amorim added. “We know what happens when we win one game, the frustration is not to see the same team at home and away.

“If we cannot play well, we must stop the opposition playing well and that’s the way a big team plays during the season, so that is the big frustration.”

Reuters

Rooney: Man United has ‘lost its soul’

Club legend questions under-fire manager’s ability to revive faltering side after dismal start to PL season
Sport
6 days ago

Gabriel secures late win for Arsenal at Newcastle

Defender heads stoppage-time winner from a corner to earn his side a 2-1 Premier League victory
Sport
1 week ago

Villa captain McGinn hopes Watkins goal in Fulham win will silence critics

After a lot of criticism in recent weeks, Watkins gets ‘nothing but love and support’ from his teammates
Sport
1 week ago

Bryan Mbeumo returns to Brentford as Premier League tension builds

Manchester United languish in 11th spot while leaders Liverpool visit Crystal Palace
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Kolisi hails Erasmus as Boks clinch back-to-back ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Amorim says Man United win proves players still ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Flawless Russell wins Singapore Grand Prix as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks gunning to shatter more records, says ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Goals will come, says Kaze as Chiefs prepare for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Rooney: Man United has ‘lost its soul’

Sport / Soccer

Bryan Mbeumo returns to Brentford as Premier League tension builds

Sport / Soccer

Man United boss Amorim defiant after 3-0 derby thrashing by City

Sport / Soccer

Haaland nets a brace as Man City trounce Man U

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.