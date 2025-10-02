Broos selects Pirates’ Moremi, regulars for World Cup

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Orlando Pirates’ in-form new forward Tshepang Moremi and brought back some big-name players from injury in his squad for October’s important last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Nigeria, both in Bloemfontein, fielding some younger players as Broos contended with an injury-hit squad in September.
The national team meet Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10 (5.30pm), in a home match for the neighbours but being played in SA because of a lack of a Caf-approved venue in that country.
Broos’ side play their last qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 (5.30pm).
Moremi has scored five goals in 10 games in all competitions for Pirates since joining them from AmaZulu in the off-season, including eye-catching braces in Bucs’ 3-0 extra-time MTN8 final win against Stellenbosch FC and their 4-0 Caf Champions League victory against Lioli of Lesotho.
The Mamelodi Sundowns pairing of right-back Khuliso Mudau and utility player Thapelo Morena and Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi are among players back from injury. Others are midfielders Sphephelo Sithole of CD Tondela in Portugal and Pirates’ Thalente Mbatha.
Bucs’ emerging 19-year-old talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who set tongues wagging with a spectacular defensive display against Nigeria, is included.
Defenders Malibongwe Khoza of Sundowns and Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City have been called in.
Bafana had a three-point lead in Group C and their qualification was almost sewn up before being docked three points by Fifa over the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March.
The 3-0 victory awarded to Lesotho left SA in second place and almost certain to need a win from both games this month to qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
It left Benin (14 points and a +4 goal difference) top of the group, though they have tough games remaining against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away.
Bafana have 14 points and a +3 goal difference, so if Benin win both their last two games Broos’ team will also have to win two and hope to score enough goals to overtake the West Africans.
SA will hope Benin drop points and then two wins - which Broos’ team are entirely capable of — and will see Bafana through to their first World Cup qualification other than as hosts since 2002.
The South Africans have form and confidence having won four of their past five qualifiers and drawn the other in their previous match, missing half-a-dozen players with injuries against Nigeria.
After Bafana’s loss of points, the third-placed Super Eagles and fourth-placed Rwanda (both 11 points) are back in with an outside chance of qualifying.
Fifth-placed Lesotho (nine points) and last-placed Zimbabwe (four) are out of the running.
The top teams in nine African groups reach the World Cup, with the four best runners-up going into a playoff to compete in an intercontinental tie.
Bafana Bafana squad
