Sport / Soccer

Rooney: Man United has ‘lost its soul’

Club legend questions under-fire manager’s ability to revive faltering side after dismal start to PL season

30 September 2025 - 14:14
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN

Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney says the club has lost its soul and has voiced concerns about manager Ruben Amorim’s ability to turn things around after a woeful start to the season.

Amorim, who has overseen nine wins, 17 defeats and seven draws in his 33 league games in charge, has faced mounting pressure with United 14th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches.

Speaking on his The Wayne Rooney Show podcast on Monday, Rooney said: "I have tried my hand in management, and it didn't work out too well. I get it.

“Amorim is my age; he is still a young manager, and I’m sure he still has a massive future, but what’s going on at Man United? This is not Man United.

I honestly hope he can turn it round, and he does. But if you’re saying to me ‘do you believe he will?’ then, after everything I’ve seen, honestly, I’ve got no faith in it.

Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who holds roughly 29% of United and oversees football operations, has rolled out cost-saving measures, including staff reductions, higher ticket prices and the scrapping of free lunches at staff canteens.

Rooney, who won five league titles during his time at United between 2004 and 2017, said there was more than just the performances on the pitch to be concerned about.

It’s everything about the club that needs fixing. The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kick-start that football club.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: It looks like SA has given up on ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bok coach makes few changes for Pumas Test in ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Veteran lock De Jager back in Bok squad to face ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas men get an even lighter 2025/26 schedule
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Videogame maker Electronic Arts in talks to go private

Companies

Bafana stripped of World Cup points over ineligible player

Sport / Soccer

Gabriel secures late win for Arsenal at Newcastle

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.