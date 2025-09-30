Rooney: Man United has ‘lost its soul’

Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney says the club has lost its soul and has voiced concerns about manager Ruben Amorim’s ability to turn things around after a woeful start to the season.

Amorim, who has overseen nine wins, 17 defeats and seven draws in his 33 league games in charge, has faced mounting pressure with United 14th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches.

Speaking on his The Wayne Rooney Show podcast on Monday, Rooney said: "I have tried my hand in management, and it didn't work out too well. I get it.

“Amorim is my age; he is still a young manager, and I’m sure he still has a massive future, but what’s going on at Man United? This is not Man United.