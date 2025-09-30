Amajita go down swinging against France after brave fight

Amajita put up a fighting performance but were undone by the precision of group heavyweights France in a 2-1 defeat for the South Africans in their Fifa U20 World Cup opener on Monday.

Anthony Bermont put France ahead in the 25th minute at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, in the Group E match that kicked off at 5pm in Chile (10pm SA time). Jody Ah Shene pulled one back from the spot in the 33rd.

France edged the second half, though star forward Lucas Michal’s 80th-minute winner came after two quick, strong chances for the South Africans.

With the tournament not scheduled on a Fifa international date, teams have battled to have their top stars released. The “Bleuets” of France coach Bernard Diomède are missing many of the stars who were runners-up at the 2024 U19 European Championship, but their line-up boasts many players with experience in Ligue 1 or elsewhere in Europe.