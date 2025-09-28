Gabriel secures late win for Arsenal at Newcastle

Gabriel Magalhaes, right, celebrates scoring Arsenal's winner with teammate William Saliba. Picture: REUTERS
Arsenal defender Gabriel headed a stoppage-time winner from a corner to secure his side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to two points with a stunning late show.
Arsenal climbed to second place in the table with 13 points from six matches while Newcastle are in 15th with six points from the same number of games.
Newcastle took the lead in the 34th minute when Nick Woltemade rose highest to meet a cross from a short corner and head into the net after Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera had needlessly given away the set-piece with a miscued back pass.
The visitors were frustrated as they wasted several opportunities, but netted twice late on as Mikel Merino glanced in a header in the 84th minute, before Gabriel found the winner in the 96th.
It had been 84 minutes of pure frustration for Arsenal before they ended the game in jubilation, as they were denied by excellent saves from goalkeeper Nick Pope, were wasteful in front of goal and were denied what looked a clear penalty.
Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring their first goal with Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes at St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, September 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Scott Heppell
The video assistant referee (VAR) has been in the spotlight again this weekend, specifically around penalty decisions, and there was another major talking point with the game at 0-0.
The visitors were awarded a spot kick by on-field referee Jarred Gillett when Jacob Murphy’s poor back pass was latched onto by Viktor Gyokeres, who seemed destined to score until Pope’s out-stretched leg sent him tumbling to the floor.
But a VAR review revealed Pope got the slightest of touches to the ball before the contact and the decision was overturned, much to the irritation of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
His anger would have been increased by his own side’s profligacy in front of goal, and the way they allowed Woltemade a free header from a short corner routine to give the home side the lead.
Arsenal kept piling on the pressure though as Newcastle sat back defending their lead, and late goals have been a feature of the visitors’ season so far.
Their equaliser was similar to Newcastle’s goal as a short corner ended with Declan Rice crossing for Merino to net against his former side, before Gabriel rose highest in a sea of bodies to head in Martin Odegaard’s corner six minutes into added time.
