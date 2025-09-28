Fletcher Smythe-Lowe banks on Amajita’s unity for World Cup success

Amajita celebrate after their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final victory against Morocco at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/AYMAN AREF
As Amajita begin their U-20 Fifa World Cup campaign against France on Monday night (10pm) at Estadio El Teniente in Chile, goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe says they are aiming to shine and make the country proud.
Amajita, the African champions in the junior level, head into this World Cup with their confidence high, believing they can do well in this tournament. Symthe-Lowe said the unity that saw them clinch the junior Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in May will see them go far in this competition.
“We are all very confident. I mean, individual accolades are nice, but it would not have been possible without everyone in the team, from defence to attack. Our defensive unit is powerful and the team in general is gelling really well,” Symthe-Lowe said.
We are a cohesive unit, we are close together and that’s going to be a good thing going abroad and performing at the highest level.
Fletcher Smythe-Lowe
“The values we have and the unity we’ve developed are a result of everybody. The environment that the coach [Raymond Madaka] has presented for us has developed over two years now. From the first camp in Lesotho, we’ve developed really well. We are a cohesive unit, we are close together and that’s going to be a good thing going abroad and performing at the highest level.”
Amajita are in Group E alongside France, the US, and minnows New Caledonia. Symthe-Lowe, who played a role in their success during the Afcon, said they will put their all into all the matches to progress to the next round.
“It’s obviously massive because the number one thing we have to do is go there and perform to make the country proud. We must just put in our all and if individual players or a combination of players get recognition from that, that’s all we can use for,” he said.
“But our primary objective is to go there and play for our country and the badge that is on our shirt and make them proud.”
After playing France on Monday night, Amajita will face New Caledonia on Friday and conclude their group phase matches against the US on Sunday.
Fletcher Smythe-Lowe banks on Amajita’s unity for World Cup success
Goalkeeper is upbeat as SA under-20 football team start campaign against France
