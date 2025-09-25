Sport / Soccer

Bryan Mbeumo returns to Brentford as Premier League tension builds

Manchester United languish in 11th spot while leaders Liverpool visit Crystal Palace

25 September 2025 - 19:57
by Alan Baldwin
London — Bryan Mbeumo will have mixed emotions if Brentford’s former favourite scores on his first return to the Community Stadium with Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

There is unlikely to be much cheering from the home crowd if he does, but no real hard feelings either.

The striker, who forged a fertile partnership with also-departed Yoane Wissa, joined United in July for £65m and has already opened his league account.

Unlike Wissa, who joined Newcastle United after a protracted stand-off with Brentford and openly campaigning for a move, Mbeumo departed West London with his head held high and feeling the love.

He scored 70 goals in 242 appearances over six years for Brentford and produced a farewell thank-you video for the fans when he left.

“It’s time to take off. Thank you Brentford for everything, forever. I will always love you and miss you all,” he said then, a feeling the crowd are likely to reciprocate when he steps back out onto the pitch.

There will be no gifts in the early kickoff, however, with Brentford hovering just above the relegation places in 17th and Manchester United languishing in 11th spot after a far from convincing start to the campaign.

United Still Seeking First Away Win

United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford last weekend, their second win of the season, but have not won back-to-back league games since May last year and are yet to win away this campaign.

Brentford have also won two of their past three home encounters with United, though they are now under the new management of Keith Andrews after Thomas Frank’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

At the top of the table, leaders Liverpool will try to maintain their 100% record when they travel to Crystal Palace — the only other unbeaten side in the top flight — in a tricky trip for Arne Slot’s side who have Hugo Ekitike suspended.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Alexander Isak. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble

That could see record signing Alexander Isak, who opened his scoring account in the League Cup on Tuesday, start for the Reds for the first time in the league.

The two sides last met in the Community Shield in August, with Palace winning 3-2 on penalties, and will do so again at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round drawn on Wednesday.

Spurs are at home to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s late game, while Manchester City host Burnley and Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez suspended for a game that should see plenty of goals.

Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro all joined Chelsea from Brighton, with all three outfield players expected to feature against their former side on Saturday.

Second placed Arsenal, already five points behind Liverpool, travel to Newcastle United in Sunday’s late game with Everton hosting West Ham United on Monday.

Newcastle have won their past three home games against Arsenal in all competitions without conceding a goal but are going through something of a drought with only three from five league matches.

Reuters

