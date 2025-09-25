Bayern count on Harry Kane to continue netting goals against visiting Werder

Harry Kane celebrates scoring yet another goal for Bayern Munich, but there is speculation he could return to the English Premier League. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Bayern Munich are hoping Harry Kane’s scoring run of eight goals in their first four Bundesliga games continues against visiting Werder Bremen on Friday amid growing speculation over the England captain's potential return to the Premier League.
The Bavarians, who travel to Cypriot side Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday, top the Bundesliga table on a maximum 12 points.
Kane scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, in their 4-1 win over Hoffenheim last week while also becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to net 17 consecutive penalties.
Thanks largely to Kane’s scoring prowess, Bayern have netted a league record 18 times in their first four matches.
“He was always a goal-scorer but I think he made a conscious decision for himself to open up his game to different things,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference on Thursday.
“He’s a leader in our team and to have one of the best performing players, that’s something I am very fortunate for as a coach.”
Bayern want Kane’s focus firmly on the Werder game ahead of a tough run of matches in the Bundesliga, with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in a week’s time and Borussia Dortmund at home to follow.
“He is in an outstanding phase and the last [thing] I want to do is open a door to a different discussion,” Kompany said when asked about reports in British media of a potential transfer through a release clause in Kane's contract.
“He has the hunger to win titles and he can do it at Bayern and that is the focus,” said the coach.
Kane’s Bundesliga performances have ignited transfer speculation, with the 32-year-old having a reported €65m release clause in his contract after moving from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur to Munich in 2023.
The Premier League club's manager, Thomas Frank, said there were many Spurs supporters who would like to see Kane, whose contract with Bayern runs to 2027, return to London.
“There are a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself who would like to see Kane back,” Frank said this week.
“Personally, I don’t think he will do it right now, if I’m honest. He’ll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well. He was the top scorer last year. He won the title and he’s doing fantastic now.
“But he is welcome. If he wants to join us, he’s more than welcome,” Frank said.
