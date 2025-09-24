Sport / Soccer

Arrows hand Sundowns their first loss of the season

Arrows register their first league victory over the Brazilians in more than five years on a wet and windy pitch

24 September 2025 - 19:08
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams challenged by Nhlanhla Zwane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GERHARD DURAAN
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams challenged by Nhlanhla Zwane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GERHARD DURAAN

Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash at a wet and windy King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. 

With this result, Arrows registered their first league victory over the Brazilians in more than five years and moved to ninth spot with 10 points from eight matches in the standings. 

The win was much-needed by Arrows as they have snapped a three-match losing streak. It will go far in reviving their campaign and give coach Manqoba Mngqithi some breathing space. 

Sundowns have suffered their first league loss of the season and the focus will be on coach Miguel Cardoso who has been under pressure over the past few weeks. 

Arrows took the lead on the half-hour mark when Junior Dion beat Teboho Mokoena in the air inside the box to connect with a well-taken corner kick for his fourth goal of the season. 

Cardoso started the match with three uncapped players on the bench in the form of Katlego Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos and the youngster Bennet Mokoena, who were introduced in the second half but could not influence the game in their favour. 

In the starting line-up, Cardoso relied on regulars Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile but found the going tough in the wet and slippery conditions. 

Mngqithi trusted Thakasani Mbanjwa between the poles and there were the likes of Philani Khumalo, Sbonelo Cele, Oumar Komara, Keenan Phillips and Dion. 

There is no time for Arrows to celebrate as they have newcomers Orbit College at home while Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways against Richards Bay on Saturday. 

Pirates coach rotates players amid gruelling schedule

Abdeslam Ouaddou manages workloads as team is involved in five competitions
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns come from a goal down to beat Durban City 3-1

Eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw, the Brazilians win in style
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi

Tunisian is ‘not with the team’ as Amakhosi travel to Luanda for Confed Cup game
Sport
3 days ago

Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March

Safa has received a letter informing the association of Bafana probe as docking of points now possible
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Van Niekerk priceless as SA ends world ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Talented Bulls impress new coach despite team’s ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung
Sport / Soccer
5.
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nabi over Caf ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pirates coach rotates players amid gruelling schedule

Sport / Soccer

Late Martinelli equaliser snatches draw for Arsenal against Man City

Sport / Soccer

Villa end scoring drought, but yet have to win

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns come from a goal down to beat Durban City 3-1

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi

Sport / Soccer

Licence issue behind Chiefs’ suspension of coach

Sport / Soccer

Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.