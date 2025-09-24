Arrows hand Sundowns their first loss of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams challenged by Nhlanhla Zwane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GERHARD DURAAN
Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash at a wet and windy King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
With this result, Arrows registered their first league victory over the Brazilians in more than five years and moved to ninth spot with 10 points from eight matches in the standings.
The win was much-needed by Arrows as they have snapped a three-match losing streak. It will go far in reviving their campaign and give coach Manqoba Mngqithi some breathing space.
Sundowns have suffered their first league loss of the season and the focus will be on coach Miguel Cardoso who has been under pressure over the past few weeks.
Arrows took the lead on the half-hour mark when Junior Dion beat Teboho Mokoena in the air inside the box to connect with a well-taken corner kick for his fourth goal of the season.
Cardoso started the match with three uncapped players on the bench in the form of Katlego Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos and the youngster Bennet Mokoena, who were introduced in the second half but could not influence the game in their favour.
In the starting line-up, Cardoso relied on regulars Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile but found the going tough in the wet and slippery conditions.
Mngqithi trusted Thakasani Mbanjwa between the poles and there were the likes of Philani Khumalo, Sbonelo Cele, Oumar Komara, Keenan Phillips and Dion.
There is no time for Arrows to celebrate as they have newcomers Orbit College at home while Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways against Richards Bay on Saturday.
