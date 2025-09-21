Sport / Soccer

Sundowns come from a goal down to beat Durban City 3-1

Eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw, the Brazilians win in style

21 September 2025 - 16:36
by SPORT REPORTER
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Trevor Bokang Mokwena of Durban City. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Trevor Bokang Mokwena of Durban City. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.

City opened the scoring when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.

The visitors had an opportunity to go to the halftime break level, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns’ goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of halftime.

Iqraam Rayners continued his rich form in front of goals as he scored in the second half to stretch the lead for Sundowns.

Despite the victory, Sundowns remain in second place with 18 points, one point behind table toppers Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune defeated Golden Arrows with a last-minute goal by Bradley Grobler earlier on Saturday. Babina Noko have played one less game than Sundowns.

Other results

  • Orbit College 1-1 Gallants
  • Stellenbosch 0-1 Richards Bay
  • Magesi 2-0 Siwelele

Licence issue behind Chiefs' suspension of coach

Nabi offered early termination of contract
4 days ago

Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa's use of Mokoena in March

Safa has received a letter informing the association of Bafana probe as docking of points now possible
4 days ago

Guirassy targets scoring in ninth consecutive league game as Dortmund face Wolfsburg

The Guinea international has netted 19 times in the Bundesliga, two more than Bayern’s Harry Kane
4 days ago

Cardoso confident injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery

Let's hope it is not a big thing, says coach as veteran pulls up again
6 days ago
