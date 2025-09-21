Sundowns come from a goal down to beat Durban City 3-1

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth for a broader look at the day’s market movers and what’s driving investor sentiment
Are chicken importers still making a killing from selling frozen packs of mechanically deboned meat
SA president joins New York gathering marking 80 years of UN Charter, pushing ‘dialogue over discord’
President to push for UN reform, spotlight G20 presidency and mend US ties during high-level week in New York
Banks show strong correlation between number of digitally active clients in relation to performance of VAS services
Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC, previews top global data releases that could shape market sentiment this week
BD law and tax review
Israel discounts a Palestinian state and says recognition rewards Hamas for attacks
‘We try to train the way we play and having him in camp will allow us to improve the quality of our sessions.’
SPONSORED | ‘Bank on it’ host Koshiek Karan discusses the evolution of financial fraud in SA — and how you can protect yourself — with Capitec’s Iain Orpen
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.
City opened the scoring when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.
The visitors had an opportunity to go to the halftime break level, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns’ goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of halftime.
Expertly taken 🙌Tashreeq Matthews tucks it away to give Sundowns the lead 👆🟡📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/npqA6JJnuU— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 20, 2025
Expertly taken 🙌Tashreeq Matthews tucks it away to give Sundowns the lead 👆🟡📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/npqA6JJnuU
Iqraam Rayners continued his rich form in front of goals as he scored in the second half to stretch the lead for Sundowns.
Despite the victory, Sundowns remain in second place with 18 points, one point behind table toppers Sekhukhune United.
Sekhukhune defeated Golden Arrows with a last-minute goal by Bradley Grobler earlier on Saturday. Babina Noko have played one less game than Sundowns.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sundowns come from a goal down to beat Durban City 3-1
Eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw, the Brazilians win in style
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.
City opened the scoring when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.
The visitors had an opportunity to go to the halftime break level, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns’ goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of halftime.
Iqraam Rayners continued his rich form in front of goals as he scored in the second half to stretch the lead for Sundowns.
Despite the victory, Sundowns remain in second place with 18 points, one point behind table toppers Sekhukhune United.
Sekhukhune defeated Golden Arrows with a last-minute goal by Bradley Grobler earlier on Saturday. Babina Noko have played one less game than Sundowns.
Other results
Licence issue behind Chiefs’ suspension of coach
Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March
Guirassy targets scoring in ninth consecutive league game as Dortmund face Wolfsburg
Cardoso confident injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March
Licence issue behind Chiefs’ suspension of coach
Guirassy targets scoring in ninth consecutive league game as Dortmund face ...
Mabasa wants to make history by turning team’s accident into a triumph
Alexander Isak among new signings as Premier League restarts
Mokoena bungle could still come back to haunt Bafana
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.