Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March

Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C win on March 21. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
Fifa has sent a letter to the SA Football Association (Safa) informing it of an investigation opened into the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
This makes it almost a certainty the 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March will be overturned.
Safa had hoped Lesotho’s failure to protest the erroneous fielding of Mokoena despite the midfielder having picked up two yellow cards in Group C matches would result in Bafana Bafana being let off the hook.
Fifa rules state that protests regarding ineligible players have to be made in writing “within 24 hours of the end of the match and shall be dealt with by the Fifa disciplinary committee, otherwise they will be disregarded”.
However, there is much precedent for Fifa stepping in to sanction teams for such offences when the evidence is clear without any protest having been lodged.
If Bafana are found guilty, the Fifa rules for the 2026 World Cup state: “If a player fielded in a match is declared ineligible after a protest the team to which the player belongs will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match and paying a minimum fine of Sf6,000 (about R132,000). The player may also be sanctioned.”
The Fifa disciplinary code states: “A team sanctioned with a forfeit is considered to have lost the match 3-0.”
A 3-0 win awarded to Lesotho and loss of their two-goal March victory in Polokwane for Bafana would take the lead of Group C from SA and leave them likely to need wins from their remaining matches against Zimbabwe away and Rwanda at home in October.
Zimbabwe have been playing home games in SA due to the lack of a Confederation of Africa-approved stadium there, but may seek a different venue — with Botswana apparently mooted — for the game against their neighbours.
Bafana, now on 17 points from eight matches, would drop to 14. Their goal difference would also drop from plus 8 to plus 3.
That is because Bafana would lose the two goals they scored against Lesotho in March and their “goals for” would drop from 14 to 12, and would have a 3-0 defeat instated against them, so their “goals against” would change from six to nine.
Second-placed Benin (14 points and a +4 goal difference) would then take the lead in the group on goal difference. Fifa uses goal difference in its competitions as its first method of separating teams level on points, while Caf uses head-to-head in games played between those sides.
Bafana would then hope Benin — who have tougher games left against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away — drop points or win by small margins, and SA win both last games, preferably by larger margins.
SA, given their form, would still be in a strong position to qualify minus three points and with a smaller goal difference, but far less certain than the one they are in now.
Disaster looms as Fifa investigates Safa’s use of Mokoena in March
Safa has received a letter informing the association of Bafana probe as docking of points now possible
Fifa has sent a letter to the SA Football Association (Safa) informing it of an investigation opened into the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
This makes it almost a certainty the 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March will be overturned.
Safa had hoped Lesotho’s failure to protest the erroneous fielding of Mokoena despite the midfielder having picked up two yellow cards in Group C matches would result in Bafana Bafana being let off the hook.
Fifa rules state that protests regarding ineligible players have to be made in writing “within 24 hours of the end of the match and shall be dealt with by the Fifa disciplinary committee, otherwise they will be disregarded”.
However, there is much precedent for Fifa stepping in to sanction teams for such offences when the evidence is clear without any protest having been lodged.
If Bafana are found guilty, the Fifa rules for the 2026 World Cup state: “If a player fielded in a match is declared ineligible after a protest the team to which the player belongs will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match and paying a minimum fine of Sf6,000 (about R132,000). The player may also be sanctioned.”
The Fifa disciplinary code states: “A team sanctioned with a forfeit is considered to have lost the match 3-0.”
A 3-0 win awarded to Lesotho and loss of their two-goal March victory in Polokwane for Bafana would take the lead of Group C from SA and leave them likely to need wins from their remaining matches against Zimbabwe away and Rwanda at home in October.
Zimbabwe have been playing home games in SA due to the lack of a Confederation of Africa-approved stadium there, but may seek a different venue — with Botswana apparently mooted — for the game against their neighbours.
Bafana, now on 17 points from eight matches, would drop to 14. Their goal difference would also drop from plus 8 to plus 3.
That is because Bafana would lose the two goals they scored against Lesotho in March and their “goals for” would drop from 14 to 12, and would have a 3-0 defeat instated against them, so their “goals against” would change from six to nine.
Second-placed Benin (14 points and a +4 goal difference) would then take the lead in the group on goal difference. Fifa uses goal difference in its competitions as its first method of separating teams level on points, while Caf uses head-to-head in games played between those sides.
Bafana would then hope Benin — who have tougher games left against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away — drop points or win by small margins, and SA win both last games, preferably by larger margins.
SA, given their form, would still be in a strong position to qualify minus three points and with a smaller goal difference, but far less certain than the one they are in now.
Cardoso confident injury-hit Zwane will make full recovery
Man United boss Amorim defiant after 3-0 derby thrashing by City
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nabi over Caf ‘qualification issue’
New recruits need time to settle, says Chiefs coach
Liverpool beat Burnley on last gasp Salah penalty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.