Promoted Hamburg face Bayern Munich for first time since 2018

Munich — Once a Bundesliga highlight, Bayern Munich’s first home game against promoted Hamburg SV in seven years lacks the top billing of the past but still holds promise for many goals — at least for the home side.
Long before the six-time German champions were relegated to the second division for the first time in their history in 2018, Hamburg had become Bayern’s punching bag in Munich, conceding a total of 50 goals in their past eight trips to Allianz Arena.
The wave of exhilaration that accompanied Hamburg’s return to the top division has subsided after two Bundesliga games, with the former European champions drawing one and losing the other.
They have yet to score or create a single scoring chance in either of the two matches so far, according to Bundesliga statistics.
Losing the Hamburg derby to visitors St Pauli just before the international break dampened spirits further but despite their rough return to the Bundesliga, coach Merlin Polzin said his team were looking forward to Saturday.
“We’re incredibly excited about this match,” he added. “It’s something very special. We are playing against one of the strongest teams in Europe. We have worked very hard to earn the chance to face Bayern in a competitive match.
“We’ll prepare well and head there with a clear idea of how we want to present ourselves.”
It is a totally different story for the champions.
Bayern equalled their club record with nine goals from their first two league games — both wins — with France international Michael Olise on a scoring run that now stretches to six consecutive league matches.
He has scored three goals already this season, as many as teammate Harry Kane, with the Bavarians sitting top of the table on goal difference ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne.
The match is also special for Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, with the former defender having played for Hamburg in 2006-08 before his hugely successful move to Manchester City.
Bayer Leverkusen will have new coach Kasper Hjulmand on the bench in Friday’s home game against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Last season’s runners-up hope the Dane has what it takes to turn things around after a rocky start and the dismissal of predecessor Erik ten Hag last week.
Eintracht are on six points while Leverkusen have just one point so far.
Borussia Dortmund, on four points, travel to Heidenheim on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in the close season.
Eriksen made 310 appearances in the Premier League for United, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also played for Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan.
The 33-year-old suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in 2021. He returned to football after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device.
“We’re getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level,” Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said.
Wolfsburg are sixth in the league and host Cologne on Saturday.
