Mabasa wants to make history by turning team’s accident into a triumph

Tshegofatso Mabasa is determined to help Orlando Pirates win the MTN Cup to make up for the coach’s accident injuries. Picture: VELI NHLAPHO
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa says a traffic accident that landed several members of the technical team, including coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, in hospital almost a fortnight ago has triggered a desire to win the MTN8 more than before.
Pirates, who clinched the past three editions of the MTN8 competition, meet Stellenbosch in the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
On August 31, a day after their 3-0 league thumping of Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Ouaddou, with five other Pirates technical panel members, was involved in an accident on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport.
“Yes, it [the accident] will always be a motivation because of the sense of unity we have in the group. We always support one another and we are always there for one another,” Mabasa said.
“It was unfortunate what happened, but ours is just to focus on this game.”
Playing in a cup final is always what every player wants to do in their career. This is another opportunity for us to create history.
Having won the past three editions of the Wafa Wafa tournament, Mabasa said Bucs were eager to make history by bagging the trophy a fourth time.
“Playing in a cup final is always what every player wants to do in their career. This is another opportunity for us to create history.
“There’s a phrase that’s been in these corridors here at Rand Stadium for a couple of years now, that ‘History can’t be rewritten’, and that’s what we believe in, and hopefully we can do that on Saturday — grab our fourth MTN8 title in a row.”
Mabasa opened up about being frozen out in the first few games of the season, as coach Ouaddou preferred Boitumelo Radiopane and later Evidence Makgopa, before giving him a chance.
“The meetings I have had with the coach, I understood it wasn’t my time yet [but] it was maybe the time of guys who were playing ahead of me, like Radiopane,” Mabasa said.
“He deserved his chance because of the way he expressed himself at training from the beginning and throughout preseason. [The] same with Evidence.”
Bucs’ past MTN8 finals
2022: Beat AmaZulu 1-0, with Monnapule Saleng the scorer of the goal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
2023: Won 3-1 on penalties against Sundowns after the game had finished goalless, at Mabhida again.
2024: Outwitted Stellenbosch 3-1 with Saleng, Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the score sheet at Mabhida once more, where Lehlohonolo Mojela struck first before his goal ended up as a mere consolation for Stellies.
