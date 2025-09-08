It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE
After Kaizer Chiefs’ 11 signings so far, the club’s marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, said they had backed coach Nasreddine Nabi with the best players and expected him to deliver results this season.
Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market as they look to improve in this season’s campaign, bringing in quality players, with Khanyisa Mayo and Lebogang Maboe among the latest arrivals.
Chiefs have made a promising start this term, winning four of their five matches and are yet to concede. They are joint leaders on the Premier Soccer League log table with Sekhukhune United on 13 points.
“The team is committed to making sure we have the best players, whatever coach we have,” Motaung said.
“We are here to build a team that’s going to last for Kaizer Chiefs. Obviously, the coach is here to do his job; we are giving him the tools to do the job and we expect him to deliver.”
Motaung asked supporters to allow the technical team to do its job by introducing the new players to the team.
“It’s important to allow the technical team and the players to integrate and gel,” she said. “ We’re certainly excited about the new players we’ve acquired and look forward to that depth being actualised and used by the team.”
Apart from Mayo and Maboe, the new players include Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi, Etiosa Ighodaro and Siphesihle Ndlovu.
With confidence high and momentum on their side, Motaung expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and said winning the Nedbank Cup last season was a turning point.
“The floodgates are open, you can see how the team has started. The energy is different and the mood is different. Not just with the players but also with the supporters.
“Every trophy on offer is important for us and defending it is definitely on the cards. Also very important is us playing in CAF. We are excited to be back in the Confederation Cup and we look forward to our game in Angola.”
Chiefs’ next match is against Sekhukhune United on September 16 before they face Kabuscorp in the Confederation Cup first preliminary round four days later in Angola.
Chiefs gun for every trophy on offer
It’s over to Nabi now, says Motaung
