Broos confident Bafana’s new bloods have what it takes

They don’t have to be nervous or afraid, coach says of newbies ahead of crunch qualifiers

04 September 2025 - 16:37
by SAZI HADEBE
Mohau Nkota during a Bafana Bafana training session at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Monday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/PHAKAMISA LENSMAN
Any coach would have been worried about the strength of his team after losing almost 10 regulars, but not Hugo Broos — not at the moment.

At least, judging by what he has been saying ahead of Friday’s crucial Group C 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho and Tuesday’s second match against Nigeria (both 6pm), both at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Bafana coach has insisted all week the new players in his squad, mostly young and inexperienced at international level, will be just as capable for the task at hand.

Not part of Broos’s squad, mostly due to injuries, are: Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Jayden Adams, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Patrick Maswanganyi, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mothobi Mvala, players who could have easily started.

But the coach has been adamant call-ups such as Kamogelo Sebelebele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Khulumani Ndamane, Mohau Nkota, Thabo Moloisane and Sipho Mbule are ready to help Bafana surge closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.

“We have a pool of players, a list of about 45. Every week we follow them, some live and some through the technology we have,” Broos said.

“So we know exactly where those players are, which level they have. When a guy like Morena is not with us, we need someone else with nearly the same qualities.”

Broos referred to Sebelebele, a revelation at new club Orlando Pirates where the 23-year-old signed from TS Galaxy in July — who, like Morena for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana — plays as a right-back or right wing.

“The one here [Sebelebele] next to me is quick, he has quick feet. We always try when some players are not there to go in the same direction. 

“All the players I selected are players with self-confidence; I know the qualities they have and it’s up to them [to show it].

“They don’t have to be nervous, they don’t have to be afraid. ‘Just play guys the way you play in your clubs’ — that is what I ask them. I’m not worried now because of this player is not there and this one is now there.

“I have full confidence in this team that we’ll be able to win against Lesotho and to get a good result against Nigeria.

“I know that, but that’s football. You never know it 100%. But my confidence and belief in those guys makes me the most comfortable coach for the moment.”

If Bafana win both matches, they will be close to qualifying for the World Cup. Broos’ team lead Group C with 13 points after six matches, followed by Rwanda and Benin on eight. Nigeria are in fourth place on six points, Lesotho on five and Zimbabwe on four.

