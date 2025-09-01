Sport / Soccer

Bafana venue switch leaves Broos cold but focused on the match

Coach Hugo Broos insists his team shouldn’t focus on the venue but on preparations for the game

01 September 2025 - 20:31
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hugo Broos is not happy with the venue change for the Lesotho match. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Hugo Broos is not happy with the venue change for the Lesotho match. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

A joint decision by Fifa and CAF to move Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday from Free State Stadium to the smaller Dr Molemela Stadium has perplexed coach Hugo Broos, but he insisted the team shouldn’t focus on the change of venue but concentrate on preparations for the match.

It’s Lesotho’s home game, but the unavailability of Fifa-accredited stadiums in that country forced them to move the game to SA, where it was initially pencilled for the Free State Stadium until, according to Broos, Fifa shifted it to the Dr Molemela Stadium. The game kicks off at 6pm.

I don’t know why, suddenly, Fifa and CAF control the pitches. They said in the letter that it’s because of the condition of the pitch. It’s the decision they made and we have to take it as it is.
Coach Hugo Broos

“Yesterday, we received a letter from Fifa that we will play in the second stadium [Dr Molemela] in Bloemfontein, the little stadium,” Broos told the media at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

“I don’t know why, suddenly, Fifa and CAF control the pitches. They said in the letter that it’s because of the condition of the pitch [at Free State Stadium that forced them to move the game to Dr Molemela].

It’s the decision they made and we have to take it as it is. We don’t have to focus on that... this is out of our power, we must just focus on the game. [Before Fifa’s communique], we didn’t know where we had to play and we contacted Lesotho and they knew nothing about it.”

Bafana are due to host Nigeria in another World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium next Tuesday.

Broos described the current camp as the most difficult since he joined Bafana in May 2021 and bemoaned the injuries to his squad, with  Ime Okon and Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi having to be replaced by Thabo Moloisane and Sipho Mbule. 

“I have to say that it’s maybe one of the most difficult preparations I’ve had since I am the coach of Bafana. We have a lot of injuries... important players. First of all, [Nkosinathi] Sibisi is not here, Okon is injured, Themba [Zwane] was playing, but he’s injured again,” Broos lamented.

“[Sphephelo] Sithole played his first game this past weekend, but he’s still not [fit], [and so are Deano] van Rooyen, [Grant] Kekana and today we had to tell Maswanganyi to go home again after the injury of yesterday [when Pirates beat Chippa 3-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and where he also scored].”

Broos calls up teenager Mbokazi for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana coach names squad to take on Lesotho and Nigeria in September
Sport
4 days ago

‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Sibisi says of being named Pirates’ skipper

Defender wore the captain's armband for much of last season, but will now do so officially under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Sport
1 month ago

Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting berth at Pirates

Polokwane City midfielder is Pirates’ ninth signing in this transfer window
Sport
2 months ago

Chiefs’ Cele says they’ll keep working hard to impress Broos

Despite the Bafana Bafana coach omitting Chiefs players for camps, they’re keen to catch his eye
Sport
2 months ago

Broos faces World Cup selection headache

Bafana coach has many players to consider for the qualifiers
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Springbok Women make history with first World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Boks and All Blacks feel the heat ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
SA’s Thriston Lawrence hangs tough to win second ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bafana venue switch leaves Broos cold but focused ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bucs dominate Chippa in 3-0 win

Sport / Soccer

Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile

Sport / Soccer

Arrows fired up for Chiefs showdown, says Mngqithi

Sport / Soccer

Downs clash will help Chiefs size up progress, says Kaze

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.