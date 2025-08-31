Cardoso congratulates PSL history-maker Shalulile

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his record-breaking goal with teammates during the Premiership match against Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/RYAN WILKISKY
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has congratulated history-maker Peter Shalulile after the striker set a PSL record as the leading goal scorer with 130 goals after his strike against Stellenbosch in their 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
The Namibian sharpshooter had equalled Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129 goals a fortnight ago when he scored against Magesi in their 2-0 win.
On Saturday, Shalulile netted from the spot just before the stroke of half time, and Cardoso said he would remain an important player for Masandawana.
Cardoso congratulated Shalulike at a media conference after the match.
“I have been saying that he is an important player for us, and he will be until one day he decides to leave the club. Let’s hope it is far away.
“[It was a] very good performance. He scored the goal that gives him the highest position as a top scorer in the history of the PSL. So congratulations to him.”
Despite scoring that important goal, Cardoso cautioned that the competition for upfront places in the team was tight, but said that everyone would be given a fair chance.
“We have other number nines in the team. Lebo Mothiba, who was playing in France, was not still at the level to start the match. Iqraam Rayners last year was not the top scorer but the second, one behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and he didn’t even take a single penalty,” he said.
“So, the competition is very hard, [and] we need to manage the players. Peter played against Magesi and he scored, played against Stellenbosch and scored. If he plays, it is because I trust there is not one single player that lines up [for] Mamelodi Sundowns that we don’t trust.
“Also, there is no single player that we don’t trust because otherwise you won’t be here. It’s important for people to understand that supporting the team is supporting Peter, and supporting the coach is supporting the team.”
Saturday’s victory was Sundowns’ third win this season, and Cardoso says the side will improve as the season progresses, especially after the Fifa international break, as they will have some of their key players back, including Khuliso Mudau.
• Playing with energy and controlling all the games are some of the things at the top of Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s wishlist, as he admits they still have to work harder, despite their blistering start to the season.
Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0, courtesy of Flavio Silva’s goal, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season.
Chiefs have won four of their five opening league games with one draw, remaining the only side that is yet to concede in the Betway Premiership
“We are happy about the results, but we still need to work harder on our model game. We want to see Chiefs not struggling with energy. We must control all the games,” Nabi said.
The most recent time Chiefs registered five clean sheets in their first five league games was in the 2019/20 season under Ernst Middendorp.
Nabi has saluted his goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, and goalkeeper mentor Ilyes Mzoughi for this feat.
• Playing with energy and controlling all the games are some of the things at the top of Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s wishlist, as he admits they still have to work harder, despite their blistering start to the season.
Chiefs beat Golden Arrows 1-0, courtesy of Flavio Silva’s goal, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season.
Chiefs have won four of their five opening league games with one draw, remaining the only side that is yet to concede in the Betway Premiership
“We are happy about the results, but we still need to work harder on our model game. We want to see Chiefs not struggling with energy. We must control all the games,” Nabi said.
The most recent time Chiefs registered five clean sheets in their first five league games was in the 2019/20 season under Ernst Middendorp.
Nabi has saluted his goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, and goalkeeper mentor Ilyes Mzoughi for this feat.
Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele
Sowetan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.