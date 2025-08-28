Arrows fired up for Chiefs showdown, says Mngqithi

Glody Lilepo came close to scoring against Sundowns. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Golden Arrows mentor Manqoba Mngqithi says his players are psyched up for their game against Kaizer Chiefs and that their “level of motivation is naturally very high”.
Arrows host a rejuvenated Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm). Chiefs head into the game as the only team that haven’t conceded after four league matches in the new season — the first time they have achieved that.
“Going into the Chiefs game, I don’t think it’s up to me to motivate them [my players], unlike the game against Magesi,” Mngqithi said. “Yes, it’s a motivation that we go to the Chiefs game after a win [Arrows beat Magesi 2-1 at home on Wednesday], but I think [for] the match [against Chiefs]...the level of motivation is naturally very high.
“Against Magesi, I had to dig very deep, just to make them [the team] understand the importance of getting the three points, but against Chiefs, the level of motivation [already] is very high.
“The thing we must try to control in them is anxiety, because when the motivation is that high, there’s a very big chance of anxiety, which is an enemy of good technical execution. When you are anxious, you can’t execute the way you want to.”
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Meanwhile, Chiefs’ coach Nasreddine Nabi said he regretted Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, implying the Brazilians were there for the taking at a buzzing FNB Stadium.
“I think it was a very good game of football from both sides,” Nabi said. “But I believe, without disrespecting the opponent, I feel we deserved to get three points, especially in the second half, where we tried to press higher, to get on the front foot, but we unfortunately couldn’t finish the situations we created.”
It was the first time in three season Chiefs had got something out of a league match against Sundowns.
Victory would have seen Chiefs maintain their 100% start to the season and put them top of the log ahead of Sekhukhune United who are ahead on goal difference after they drew 1-1 with AmaZulu FC in Polokwane on Wednesday.
“I believe that without luck today we lost two points,” said Nabi. “Honestly looking at the game and intensity that we put, the first half was not very good but in the second half we had a more aggressive approach, and we increased the number of times that we were in their box.”
Chiefs were particularly close to scoring on two occasions. One chance was before the end of the first half when Glody Lilepo’s fierce shot was tipped over the bar by Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams.
Williams also denied Sibongiseni Mthethwa just before the final whistle.
The Chiefs coach insisted that with the addition of new players, some of whom are yet to feature this season, his side will soon improve, especially up front where they have only scored four times in four matches
Fixtures
Friday: Siwelele vs Bay, Dr Molemela (7.30pm)
Saturday:Magesi vs AmaZulu, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Sundowns, Athlone (3pm); Arrows vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Orbit vs Galaxy, Dobsonville (8pm)
Sunday: Chippa vs Pirates, Nelson Mandela (3pm); Marumo vs Polokwane, Dr Molemela (3pm).
