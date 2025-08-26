Sport / Soccer

Sundowns ready to try again and get result against Chiefs, says Williams

Brazilians’ goalkeeper says they had a session to reflect on the Pirates loss and are fully focused

26 August 2025 - 15:22
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says they have forgotten about the MTN8 loss to Orlando Pirates and are focused on Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is a gift that keeps on giving. 

Over the past two weeks it unleashed exciting MTN8 semifinals including the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates which saw the Buccaneers qualify for the final against Stellenbosch FC. 

As the fans try to catch a breather after the MTN8 drama, the PSL takes centre stage on Wednesday at FNB Stadium, where Sundowns visit in-form Kaizer Chiefs. 

Amakhosi welcome the Brazilians with both teams on recent contrasting fortunes with Chiefs having won their opening three league matches and the Brazilians smarting from the loss to Pirates. 

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said they were disappointed to lose to Bucs in a penalty shoot-out after they were tied 2-2 on aggregate, but they are ready to go again.

This is not a good space to be in now, the guys are still down and the mood is not one of the best
Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams

“This is not a good space to be in now, the guys are still down and the mood is not one of the best,” said Williams. 

“We had the objective to start the campaign on a positive note and that was to go all the way in the MTN8. It wasn’t to be and we just have to dust ourselves off and start all over again.” 

Williams said the whole team had a session to reflect on what went wrong against Pirates and they are fully focused on Chiefs. 

“We had a session to reflect on the good and bad moments of the past game against Pirates; we have to move forward because there are a lot of lessons to take from the defeat. 

“We are hurting and we are feeling the effects of being knocked out of a tournament and we need to support each other during difficult times.

“There is a big game coming against Kaizer Chiefs and it is the one we are looking forward to. They have started their league campaign on a positive note and their confidence is up.” 

Williams is confident they have what it takes to go to FNB Stadium and get the result to possibly take them to the top of the standings. 

“There is no need for us to not go into that game with confidence, we have not lost a game in open play since the season started. There is a lot of uneasiness from our side and you can see the team has not settled yet. 

“We know we have enough to go out there and get the result, we have done it over the past few seasons where we went to FNB Stadium and got the result. We have to go out there and give an extra 10% and be better.” 

Downs clash will help Chiefs size up progress, says Kaze

Assistant coach says Sundowns are good opponents to test how well the team is faring
Sport
1 day ago

Slot hails Liverpool’s mentality after win at Newcastle

Premier League champions grab last-gasp winner  in fiery encounter at St James’ Park
Sport
11 hours ago

Fulham hold Man Utd to 1-1 draw, irritated Fernandes misses penalty

Fulham score first point against United in nine home games as they move up to 13th with two points
Sport
2 days ago

Ndiaye scores first goal in new stadium as Everton beat Brighton

James Garner also scored and Jack Grealish contributed two assists in his first start for The Blues
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates coach Ouaddou calls for more time to turn club around

Abdeslam Ouaddou says has the competence to help the team
Sport
2 days ago
