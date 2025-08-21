Sundowns resting players won’t matter in cup clash, says Bucs tactician

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Mamelodi Sundowns resting a few key players such as Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners midweek, won’t count for anything in the MTN8 second leg semifinal.
Sundowns beat Magesi 2-0, courtesy of goals from Jayden Adams and Peter Shalulile, in the league at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday without the aforementioned players who were rested for Saturday’s cup game against Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm). The first leg ended in a 1-all draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates, who didn’t rest their trusted troops in a synchronised league clash, won 1-0 at home against Stellenbosch.
“I am not too focused on what they [Sundowns] did [midweek against Magesi], we saw the result yesterday [on Wednesday]. Cup games are more about mental strength and resting players or not usually doesn’t count in cup games,” Ouaddou told journalists at PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.
“Cup games are about how hungry you are as a team … cup games are more about the heart….”
Eager to deploy an offensive approach, the Sea Robbers coach expects a “very tactical” clash against the Tshwane giants as Pirates aim to reach the final to have a chance to defend the MTN8 crown, having won it for three consecutive seasons under Ouaddou’s predecessor Jose Riveiro.
“If we want to go through to the final, we can’t just go to Sundowns and sit back. It’s going to be a tactical game for both sides, especially for them … are they going to defend this goal [they scored at Orlando Stadium last weekend]? There are a lot of questions, but it will be a fantastic game for the fans … it’s an important event for SA football and the stadium will be packed again,” Ouaddou said.
“The tie is tricky for both teams. You have to be smart and clever in your approach to the game.”
