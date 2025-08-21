Ribeiro asks Fifa for intervention to end Sundowns contract

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal with teammate Teboho Mokoena in their Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on May 18. He's one of the big names that might be lost to Sundowns. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ALCHE GREEFF
Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro has taken his club Mamelodi Sundowns to the Fifa Football Tribunal in his quest to have his contract with the Tshwane giants terminated.
The SA Footballer of the Season, who has not played for Sundowns since the 2025-26 season started, has had offers from the end of last season.
He finished as SA’s top goalscorer and was voted Players’ Player of the Season after winning the Premier Soccer League with Sundowns for a second consecutive time.
“I believe I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” Ribeiro was quoted in SA media on Thursday.
“However, in any event, after the Diarra ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU, there is no doubt the dispute between me and my former club will not prevent me from continuing my career with peace of mind: following its own regulations [as amended in light of the Diarra judgment], Fifa will see to it that the international transfer certificate be immediately delivered upon request by my future employer.
“I have received expressions of interest from various clubs, including some in the EU, and I will now consider what is best for the future of my career to make the right choice, the one that will allow me to flourish as a sportsman and try to provide for the future of my family, knowing that a player’s career is short and unpredictable,” Ribeiro said.
Quoted in the same statement Ribeiro’s agent Jean-Louis Dupont said: “Qatar SC sent Mamelodi Sundowns a particularly generous transfer offer for Ribeiro, who wanted to join the Qatari club.
“However, Mamelodi Sundowns attempted to drive up the price, again and again, in an unreasonable manner, without any regard for the player’s personal interests, which made the deal impossible.
“Ribeiro has therefore no other choice than defending his legitimate interests in the Fifa Tribunal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and possibly in any competent state court.”
Speaking about Ribeiro’s situation at the club after Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in the first semifinal of the MTN8, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said the club would disclose their intentions at the appropriate time.
