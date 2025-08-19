Bafana coach praises players despite Chan exit

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after the 3-3 African Nations Championship draw with Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
A disappointed Molefi Ntseki praised his players for showing commitment after they bowed out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) with a 3-3 draw with Uganda on Monday night.
Bafana led 3-1 after 83 minutes through goals by Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thabiso Kutumela and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but the Ugandan Cranes launched a spirited fightback to earn a draw that eliminated SA.
Uganda scored two late penalties, one from Allan Okello in the 88th minute and the other from Rogers Torach deep into referee’s optional time to see the co-hosts go through to the quarterfinal stage with second-placed Algeria in Group C.
“They showed a lot of character because they were convinced this was a game for us to win,” Ntseki said.“When things turned around you could see the experience in terms of how they handled the situation.
“Even after making the substitutions, we managed to get an opportunity for the fourth goal but it was not meant to be.We are proud of the performance we experienced in this tournament from the players we brought here.”
Ntseki took a hastily assembled squad made up of a number of players without clubs such as Wayde Jooste, Mphahlele, Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe, Zakhele Lepasa and Kutumela.
“We brought professionals to the tournament and they showed their professionalism and commitment, understanding they are playing for their country. We wanted a win and it did not happen.
“As for the future, the country is proud of their performances and I can’t fault any of them in terms of commitment.”
In the match, played in front of a packed Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Ntseki said his charges gave their best.
“It is not a loss because the score was 3-3 and players gave their best. What went wrong was to lead 3-1 and end up drawing 3-3.
“Tactically we did what we needed to do, the goals we scored were in relation to how we analysed and planned for the game.We scored three goals and for whatever reason they managed to score two late goals to force a draw. VAR at times gives advantage to the other team. We respect the decision by it.”
Bafana coach praises players despite Chan exit
They showed a lot of character and commitment against Uganda, says Ntseki
A disappointed Molefi Ntseki praised his players for showing commitment after they bowed out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) with a 3-3 draw with Uganda on Monday night.
Bafana led 3-1 after 83 minutes through goals by Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thabiso Kutumela and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but the Ugandan Cranes launched a spirited fightback to earn a draw that eliminated SA.
Uganda scored two late penalties, one from Allan Okello in the 88th minute and the other from Rogers Torach deep into referee’s optional time to see the co-hosts go through to the quarterfinal stage with second-placed Algeria in Group C.
“They showed a lot of character because they were convinced this was a game for us to win,” Ntseki said. “When things turned around you could see the experience in terms of how they handled the situation.
“Even after making the substitutions, we managed to get an opportunity for the fourth goal but it was not meant to be. We are proud of the performance we experienced in this tournament from the players we brought here.”
Ntseki took a hastily assembled squad made up of a number of players without clubs such as Wayde Jooste, Mphahlele, Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe, Zakhele Lepasa and Kutumela.
“We brought professionals to the tournament and they showed their professionalism and commitment, understanding they are playing for their country. We wanted a win and it did not happen.
“As for the future, the country is proud of their performances and I can’t fault any of them in terms of commitment.”
In the match, played in front of a packed Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Ntseki said his charges gave their best.
“It is not a loss because the score was 3-3 and players gave their best. What went wrong was to lead 3-1 and end up drawing 3-3.
“Tactically we did what we needed to do, the goals we scored were in relation to how we analysed and planned for the game. We scored three goals and for whatever reason they managed to score two late goals to force a draw. VAR at times gives advantage to the other team. We respect the decision by it.”
Messi to lead revamped Argentina team for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers
Assistant Chiefs coach Youssef in constant touch with absent Nabi
Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United
Chelsea held to draw at home by Crystal Palace after early scare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Leeds seal first Premier League win on Nmecha penalty
Messi to lead revamped Argentina team for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers
Assistant Chiefs coach Youssef in constant touch with absent Nabi
Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United
Chelsea held to draw at home by Crystal Palace after early scare
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.