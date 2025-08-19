Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach praises players despite Chan exit

They showed a lot of character and commitment against Uganda, says Ntseki

19 August 2025 - 18:39
by MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after the 3-3 African Nations Championship draw with Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki after the 3-3 African Nations Championship draw with Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA

A disappointed Molefi Ntseki praised his players for showing commitment after they bowed out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) with a 3-3 draw with Uganda on Monday night. 

Bafana led 3-1 after 83 minutes through goals by Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thabiso Kutumela and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, but the Ugandan Cranes launched a spirited fightback to earn a draw that eliminated SA. 

Uganda scored two late penalties, one from Allan Okello in the 88th minute and the other from Rogers Torach deep into referee’s optional time to see the co-hosts go through to the quarterfinal stage with second-placed Algeria in Group C. 

“They showed a lot of character because they were convinced this was a game for us to win,” Ntseki said.  “When things turned around you could see the experience in terms of how they handled the situation.

“Even after making the substitutions, we managed to get an opportunity for the fourth goal but it was not meant to be. We are proud of the performance we experienced in this tournament from the players we brought here.” 

Ntseki took a hastily assembled squad made up of a number of players without clubs such as Wayde Jooste, Mphahlele, Keagan Dolly, Fortune Makaringe, Zakhele Lepasa and Kutumela. 

“We brought professionals to the tournament and they showed their professionalism and commitment, understanding they are playing for their country. We wanted a win and it did not happen.

“As for the future, the country is proud of their performances and I can’t fault any of them in terms of commitment.” 

In the match, played in front of a packed Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Ntseki said his charges gave their best. 

“It is not a loss because the score was 3-3 and players gave their best. What went wrong was to lead 3-1 and end up drawing 3-3.

“Tactically we did what we needed to do, the goals we scored were in relation to how we analysed and planned for the game. We scored three goals and for whatever reason they managed to score two late goals to force a draw. VAR at times gives advantage to the other team. We respect the decision by it.”

Messi to lead revamped Argentina team for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers

Having already qualified for the World Cup, the ‘Albiceleste’ lead the qualifiers with 35 points
Sport
1 day ago

Assistant Chiefs coach Youssef in constant touch with absent Nabi

Coach Nasreddine Nabi is sorting out personal matters in Tunisia but plans daily with his trusty assistant
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United

Mikel Arteta’s visitors prove they are still lethal from set pieces with Calafiori netting in the 13th minute
Sport
2 days ago

Chelsea held to draw at home by Crystal Palace after early scare

Blues fail to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70% possession
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
BlunderBoks get roasting from Rassie
Sport / Rugby
3.
Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Boks were own worst enemies against Wallabies, ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: It’s bat on ball, not ocean on ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Leeds seal first Premier League win on Nmecha penalty

Sport / Soccer

Messi to lead revamped Argentina team for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

Assistant Chiefs coach Youssef in constant touch with absent Nabi

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea held to draw at home by Crystal Palace after early scare

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.