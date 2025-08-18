Sport / Soccer

Messi to lead revamped Argentina team for Venezuela and Ecuador qualifiers

Having already qualified for the World Cup, the ‘Albiceleste’ lead the qualifiers with 35 points

18 August 2025 - 20:39
by Ramiro Scandolo
Lionel Messi, centre, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Picture: SAM NAVARRO-IMAGN/REUTERS
Buenos Aires — Argentina’s national team unveiled a revamped 31-man squad on Monday, led by Lionel Messi, for the South American qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador for the 2026 World Cup.

Alongside captain Messi, the squad features several young Argentine talents, including Manchester City striker Claudio Echeverri, Porto midfielder Alan Varela, and recent Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono.

Coach Lionel Scaloni also called up striker Jose Manuel Lopez from Brazilian club Palmeiras for the first time.

Argentina will play Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, before travelling to Guayaquil to play Ecuador five days later.

Having already qualified for the World Cup, the “Albiceleste” lead the qualifiers with 35 points, 10 points ahead of Ecuador in second place and Brazil in third.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez and Geronimo Rulli.

Defenders: Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Julio Soler and Facundo Medina.

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Exequiel Palacios, Alan Varela, Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, and Valentin Carboni.

Forwards: Claudio Echeverri, Franco Mastantuono, Giuliano Simeone, Angel Correa, Julián Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Jose Manuel Lopez.

Reuters

Assistant Chiefs coach Youssef in constant touch with absent Nabi

Coach Nasreddine Nabi is sorting out personal matters in Tunisia but plans daily with his trusty assistant
Sport
4 hours ago

Arsenal’s Calafiori secures 1-0 win at Man United

Mikel Arteta’s visitors prove they are still lethal from set pieces with Calafiori netting in the 13th minute
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool sign up Leoni ahead of Premier League opener

Giovanni Leoni from Parma will bolster defence
Sport
4 days ago

Exiled Rashford says managerial churn has left Man United in ‘no man’s land’

Forward Marcus Rashford has not played for United since December after a fallout with coach Ruben Amorim
Sport
5 days ago
