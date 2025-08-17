Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach wisely applies ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ rule

Ouaddou made only minor tweaks in Bucs’ line-up against Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday

17 August 2025 - 15:20
by SAZI HADEBE
Pirates' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's selections and tactics were spot-on against Sundowns at the weekend. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
If there is one thing Abdeslam Ouaddou learnt about Orlando Pirates after their 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal, it should be that there was little to fix, if at all, after he succeeded Jose Riveiro as Bucs coach.

The Moroccan had been in a rush to stamp his authority on the team, a decision that backfired after Pirates lost their opening Premier Soccer League fixtures against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

It was those defeats perhaps that made Ouaddou realise in Pirates he had actually found a moving car and there was no reason for an engine overhaul — only a few tweaks were needed.

And that’s what Ouaddou did in Pirates’ line-up against Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday where, for the first time since his arrival, he brought Thalente Mbatha back to strengthen the midfield, had Deano van Rooyen at right back and, more importantly, deployed the hard-running Evidence Makgopa to lead the line-up front. 

This wasn’t a stroke of genius, but certainly something Ouaddou should have considered doing from his first match as Bucs coach.

In the end, only defender Lebone Seema, central midfielder Sihle Nduli and right winger Kamogelo Sebelebele were new recruits in the Bucs starting XI. 

Ouaddou’s decision brought instant stability and understanding among the players, jubilation for the fans who packed the venue, but more importantly it earned Ouaddou a priceless draw as Sebelebele proved to be the best Pirates player on the field, capping his first start with a remarkable equaliser four minutes before the end of the match.

It was a win-win situation for Ouaddou, who had before Saturday’s game tried to justify his drastic changes by the mere fact that he has a big squad and it was his duty to give everyone a chance.

But the first impression — the first thing you intend to do — is always important in football and on Saturday Ouaddou managed to read the room by starting with the players that everyone thought deserved it.

The Bucs coach can’t complain that new players got a raw deal as he was able to introduce Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi with decent time left on the clock in Saturday’s match. The trio made valuable contributions, especially while Pirates were pushing for a goal to give their coach a much-needed breather going to the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

“They [the substitutes] showed great character and I was happy about the second half. We deserved to score [another goal] at the end of the game, but it’s football,” Ouaddou said.

For Sundowns the draw further illustrates there’s still more work for Miguel Cardoso to do in a team that lacked the finishing touch and creativity of the departing Lucas Ribeiro, who missed Saturday’s match. Cardoso was noncommittal on the future of the Brazilian striker, who has been linked with a move to Qatar SC. 

“The club will make the announcement at the appropriate time,” said Cardoso, whose side couldn’t protect the lead they got through Teboho Mokoena’s header towards the end of the first half. 

How does Cardoso approach the second leg when they already have an advantage of an away goal?

“We think first about the next match,” said Cardoso, whose side face Magesi FC away on Wednesday in a league encounter before turning their eyes to the second leg.

“Every match has an impact on what’s going to happen after. Obviously scoring one goal away can make a difference but it depends on a lot of things that are going to happen in the second leg. Of course, we know that if we keep Pirates from scoring, we’ll go through.”

Sundowns coach Cardoso wants unresolved player issues sorted out

Behind-the-scenes issues are being looked into to enable the Brazilians to focus on the business of the league
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs well poised ahead of first home clash

Coach happy to have an injury-free side, no suspensions and new and returning players
Sport
5 days ago

Underdogs Palace beat Liverpool 3-2 in shoot-out to win Community Shield

Plucky Londoners fight back twice to force penalties
Sport
1 week ago

Draw leaves Brazilians and Chippa United coaches less than satisfied

Disappointed Cardoso wants his men to fight harder for the next one after the side dropped two points
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso excited about new season’s mission against Chippa

Winning every match is not an ‘easy job’ for the Brazilians, who are chasing their ninth title
Sport
1 week ago

Coach Ouaddou ready to get Pirates rocking again

‘You win the game with 11 players but to win competitions and league titles you need the group’
Sport
1 week ago

Nabi expects Kaizer Chiefs to improve this season

Chiefs kick off their PSL campaign against Stellenbosch on Sunday
Sport
1 week ago
