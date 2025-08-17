Chelsea held to draw at home by Crystal Palace after early scare

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, No 10, scores from a free kick but it was disallowed after a VAR review. Picture: REUTERS
London — Chelsea survived an early scare when Crystal Palace had an Eberechi Eze goal controversially disallowed in a scrappy 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
Chelsea, whose last competitive outing was winning the Club World Cup in the US in July, failed to stamp their authority on the game against the FA Cup holders despite more than 70% possession, in warm southwest London sunshine.
Coach Enzo Maresca gave new signings Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund starts, but neither could make a breakthrough and Chelsea managed only three shots on target out of 19 attempts.
Talisman Cole Palmer looked out-of-sorts and was one of those guilty of wayward shots.
The visitors looked to have taken the lead in the 13th minute but referee Darren England consulted the pitchside monitor and ruled Palace captain Marc Guehi, who shoved Moises Caicedo out of the way, was too close to Chelsea’s defensive wall when Eze took a free kick on the edge of the area.
It was a technical ruling, with the laws of the game stating that where three or more defending team players form a wall, the attackers must be at least one metre from that wall and England spent some time explaining his decision to Guehi.
Chelsea, who finished fourth last season and also won the Conference League, have been tipped to do better this season after strengthening their attacking lineup.
Liam Delap, who signed from Ipswich Town and 18-year-old Estevao came on as substitutes midway through the second half and it was the young Brazilian who made the most impact, with a lively performance down the right wing.
Eze, who has been linked with a move from south to north London after interest from Tottenham Hotspur, applauded the away fans as they sang his name at the end of the game.
Nottingham Forest piled more misery on depleted Brentford as new winger Dan Ndoye scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win.
Forward Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season, did not make the trip to Nottingham due to uncertainty over his future. Brentford’s highest scorer in the competition last season, Bryan Mbeumo, joined Manchester United in July.
Keith Andrews, who took on his first managerial role at Brentford after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur, saw his team outplayed from the outset as Chris Wood scored a first-half brace which, with Ndoye’s goal, gave Forest a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.
Brentford were unable to mount a comeback in the second half, with Igor Thiago’s goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute being their only consolation.
Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has at least two more signings to integrate as James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson were unveiled before the game.
