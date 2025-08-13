Sundowns coach Cardoso wants unresolved player issues sorted out

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants the behind-the-scenes issues related to some players to get sorted out. Pictures: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants behind-the-scenes issues with some players resolved as soon as possible.
The Brazilians, who started the campaign with wins over Richards Bay and AmaZulu and a draw with Chippa United, are dealing with speculation about the futures of defender Khuliso Mudau and attacker Lucas Ribeiro.
Mudau and Ribeiro did not feature against Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Chippa for reasons that have not been clarified and it remains to be seen if they will play for the club again.
There was also an issue with attacker Peter Shalulile, but he came on as a late substitute in the 2-0 Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu on Tuesday at Loftus and looks likely to stay with the club this season.
Speaking after the AmaZulu win, Cardoso said the club was dealing with unresolved issues so they could focus on the business of the league, where matches are coming in quick succession.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants issues behind the scenes sorted out ASAP.
“I would like them to be [resolved] as quick as possible,” said Cardoso.
“It would have been better if they were handled before the start of the season, but things happened after that. We are dealing with the situation in the best possible way.
“The club is professional and capable of solving the issues we have. The club is not about sales [selling players] because we know where we want to go. I need to continue working with the team and I will always give my best with the players I have.”
Cardoso still has senior players such as Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango, Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Tashreeq Matthews and Shalulile.
“The players in the locker room will always fight for the badge on the shirt. That is what we are going to do and I believe that’s the correct way to handle the situation.
“In a club such as Sundowns, which exposes players to the level of international football at the Fifa Club World Cup, and they did well, it is normal there will be [issues].
“But we cannot allow those things to happen the way they should not. We are not on sales [selling players], but people must respect the value of what we have in the team.”
With persistent questions about Ribeiro and Mudau, Cardoso said it was not an easy situation to manage.
“It’s not easy to deal with what’s happening and not be concerned about it or believe it does not have an effect on the team. We would be naive to think things can happen and the players don’t relate to those things.
“They are friends in the locker room, they speak, but it is possible to keep a strong mentality and the will to win every match despite those things happening.
“The market is always tough and after the Club World Cup, where the team performed at the level they did, there is always instability because of proposals that arrive.
“It is like that, but the club is professional. The maturity we find in the club will allow the players to understand things are being handled in the right way.”
Sundowns coach Cardoso wants unresolved player issues sorted out
Behind-the-scenes issues are being looked into to enable the Brazilians to focus on the business of the league
