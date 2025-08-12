Chiefs well poised ahead of first home clash

Cedric Kaze, assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: DARREN STEWART
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze says Amakhosi are in a good space ahead of their first home league game of the season against Polokwane City.
Kaze is also counting on the availability of new players in Ethan Chislett and Paseka Mako, alongside Pule Mmodi, who returns from suspension.
Chiefs, who got their season off to a flyer beating Stellenbosch 2-0 in the Mother City on Sunday, host City in their second league game of the season at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Mmodi missed the Stellies game due to suspension, having received a red card in Amakhosi’s penultimate league game of last season against Sekhukhune United.
“The good thing is we didn’t have any injuries from the last game and there’s also no suspensions. We have a few players back after missing the last game due to various reasons,” Kaze told a press conference at Chiefs village in Naturena on Tuesday.
“Mmodi is back from suspension, Ethan is available for selection after his paperwork was sorted and Mako as well is available for selection after being cleared by the medical staff, so I think we’re in a very good space for tomorrow.”
Kaze, who alongside fellow deputy coach Khalil Ben Youssef is steering Chiefs in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, also noted their fixture programme is already tight.
Nabi had to rush to his homeland of Tunisia on Friday after his wife was involved in a road accident.
“The schedule is a little tighter than what we’d have liked. We played on Sunday, yesterday was a travelling day [from Cape Town] and today it’s already a day before the game. We need to do everything to put ourselves in good condition heading into tomorrow’s game… it’s our first home game in front of our fans,” Kaze said.
Other new Chiefs signings in Nkanyiso Shinga and Flavio Silva won’t be available as they are also awaiting their paperwork.
