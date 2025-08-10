Draw leaves Brazilians and Chippa United coaches less than satisfied

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
After starting their Premier Soccer League title defence with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chippa United on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is demanding an immediate response when his side hosts AmaZulu in their second match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
Cardoso was not pleased with how his side dropped two points in their opening match of the season and said they have to be better against AmaZulu.
The Brazilians looked to be on course for the three points after Arthur Sales gave them a lead in the first half, but the Chilli Boys levelled matters through Khaya Mfecane in the second half to make sure the points were shared.
“We could have had a different result and we have to take responsibility for this one and look for the next one. It is already a few days and a new opportunity to write a new page and go from there,” Cardoso stated.
“We have to think match after match. It is not the best thing to start the championship with a draw, we need to arrive in the end with more points than our opponents. Let’s see how our opponents fare in this round.
“We have to fight for the next one. Now we have to think about the next one, look at this match, see the mistakes and try to build the team.
“Meanwhile, let’s solve our issues and become stronger to develop our players.”
With matches against AmaZulu on Tuesday then Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Cardoso, who was vocal last term about the tough schedule, said he was now used to it and would be ready for the matches.
“Yeah, it is what it is. I’m more than used to that, the team is more used to that. We know we have 72 hours to prepare ourselves for the next match,” he said.
“The context of victory would have allowed us to be in a …comfort zone, but it is not where we are and we will deal with it in the right way. We will be strong for our next match and we will fight to win it.”
Chippa head coach Sinethemba Badela welcomed his team’s draw against Sundowns, but said much more work had to be done.
“I am proud of the players because it’s their first competitive game, and we are a team that is still coming together,” said Badela. “We are not fully fit yet, we are not fully together. We have players who only joined us last week, when we were in Joburg.
“So, we are not at our best yet, and for us to get a point against the eight-time league defending champions is big. But, I do not like to celebrate draws because once you start to celebrate draws, in the next match, the players become complacent, and from a draw it becomes a loss.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Gallants vs Pirates, Dr Petrus Molemela (7.30pm); Orbit vs Siwelele, Dobsonville (7.30pm); Sundowns vs AmaZulu, Loftus Versfeld.
Wednesday: Arrows vs Bay, King Zwelithini, (7.30pm); Chiefs vs Polokwane, FNB (7.30pm); Magesi vs Stellenbosch, Seshego (7.30pm); Durban City vs Chippa, Chatsworth, (7.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm).
MTN8 semifinal first leg
Saturday: Pirates vs Sundowns, Orlando (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (6pm).
