Sundowns coach Cardoso excited about new season’s mission against Chippa

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
As Mamelodi Sundowns begin the defence of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with a visit to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, coach Miguel Cardoso has explained what drives the team to want to win their ninth title this season.
After winning the past eight editions of the PSL, the Brazilians head into the campaign as clear favourites and Cardoso said the hunger was still there as they look to continue their dominance.
Sundowns want a perfect start against the Chilli Boys to show their intention of winning the ninth title.
“People think because you win regularly or because you have good players who have won a lot of trophies before there is an easy job ahead,” Cardoso said.
“It is not exactly like that; I have been on both sides and it’s tough to fight without resources.
“But it’s also very tough to fight to win every match. It’s a mission I embrace with a sense of responsibility, one that I must perform every day.
“We’re looking forward to winning again. We’re excited about the new season, new energy, and only the strong character of players can take us to a victory for sure.”
Cardoso is also excited about facing coach Sinethemba Badela, who was Rhulani Mokwena’s assistant at Sundowns, and [thus] knows the club very well.
“Everybody knows the Sundowns players. We respect the coach. We know that he participated in very beautiful years at the club.
“We have that respect. I was very pleased after I engaged with him,” he said.
“But it is a new chapter in his life and in my life, and I expect we can win.
“I also expect that he can have a wonderful career as a head coach. Naturally, starting a new season, there are always expectations.
“We have a tough beginning of the season ahead due to the calendar, but I’m excited for it.
“Hopefully, we will repeat the results that we’ve had and show the good football that we’ve been doing in the past three months.”
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs travel to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, where they meet Stellenbosch on Sunday (5.30pm).
Chiefs beat Stellies three times last season across all competitions and will be eager to continue where they left off against them.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chippa vs Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); AmaZulu vs Orbit, Princess Magogo (3pm); Bay vs Gallants, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane vs Magesi, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates vs Sekhukhune, Orlando (5.30pm); Siwelele vs Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy vs Durban City, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch vs Chiefs, Athlone (5.30pm).
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs travel to Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, where they meet Stellenbosch on Sunday (5.30pm).
Chiefs beat Stellies three times last season across all competitions and will be eager to continue where they left off against them.
