Sport / Soccer

Fernandes calls Man United a ‘little lazy’ after preseason draw with Everton

US tour has ‘been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too’

04 August 2025 - 14:26
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes acknowledges the fans after their Premier League Summer Series draw against Everton in Atlanta. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/EPA/ERIK S LESSER
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes acknowledges the fans after their Premier League Summer Series draw against Everton in Atlanta. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/EPA/ERIK S LESSER

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes let rip at his teammates after their 2-2 preseason draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, saying their performance was “lazy” and calling for further reinforcements.

A second-half goal from Mason Mount had United on course for victory in Atlanta, Georgia after Fernandes’ opener was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, but a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

The result put a slight damper on the Old Trafford club’s tour of the US, after promising victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth in July.

“It’s been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too,” Fernandes told NBC Sports.

“We didn’t want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn’t the best and we were a little lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment.”

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and are looking to strengthen in the transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo — both of whom started against Everton.

“It’s improving. But it’s not the place it needs to be. I don’t want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about,” Fernandes said.

“But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”

Asked about Fernandes’ comments, manager Ruben Amorim told reporters: “I think I’m happy for the players to have that feeling. It’s saying that they understand the situation. So, it’s a good feeling.

“I think the momentum of the tour was perfect. We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling and then we go back to Carrington [training ground] and we are near to start the season.

“We are going with the feeling that we need to do a lot of things [better].”

United begin the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

Reuters

Sundowns set up MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates

Rayners brace hands Brazilians convincing win over Richards Bay
Sport
19 hours ago

Chelsea sign €44m deal for Dutch defender Hato from Ajax Amsterdam

Named Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year last season, the 19-year-old will join his new teammates this week
Sport
20 hours ago

‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Sibisi says of being named Pirates’ skipper

Defender wore the captain's armband for much of last season, but will now do so officially under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs coach remains upbeat despite mounting losses in friendlies

Nasreddine Nabi says results in friendly matches do not matter as he gears up for second PSL Premiership season
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Five times better — from township dreams to ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Pieter Coetzé makes history with backstroke medal ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sundowns set up MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates
Sport / Soccer
4.
Norris holds off McLaren teammate Piastri for ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Fernandes calls Man United a ‘little lazy’ after ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sundowns set up MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea sign €44m deal for Dutch defender Hato from Ajax Amsterdam

Sport / Soccer

‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Sibisi says of being named Pirates’ skipper

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs coach remains upbeat despite mounting losses in friendlies

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.