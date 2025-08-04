Fernandes calls Man United a ‘little lazy’ after preseason draw with Everton

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes let rip at his teammates after their 2-2 preseason draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, saying their performance was “lazy” and calling for further reinforcements.

A second-half goal from Mason Mount had United on course for victory in Atlanta, Georgia after Fernandes’ opener was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, but a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

The result put a slight damper on the Old Trafford club’s tour of the US, after promising victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth in July.

“It’s been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too,” Fernandes told NBC Sports.

“We didn’t want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn’t the best and we were a little lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment.”

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and are looking to strengthen in the transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo — both of whom started against Everton.