Sundowns set up MTN8 semifinal clash with Pirates

Rayners brace hands Brazilians convincing win over Richards Bay

03 August 2025 - 21:56
by Neville Khoza at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate an own goal by Simphiwe Mcineka of Richards Bay during the MTN8 quarterfinal match, August 3 2025. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, while Stellenbosch will meet Sekhukhune United.

The draw for the semifinal was played on Sunday after the Sundowns and Richards Bay match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Pirates and Stellenbosch will play at home in the first legs.

Iqraam Rayners netted a brace for Sundowns in their commanding 4-0 victory over the Natal Rich Boyz.

Rayners, who was overlooked for the PSL awards and revealed his disappointment afterwards, was outstanding, scoring on either side of the half to help Masandawana to victory and join Pirates, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune in the last four.

Sundowns had to make do without their key players Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Khuliso Mudau and Peter Shalulile.

Shalulile is believed to be on the verge of joining Tunisian giants Esperance, while it is also understood that there is interest in both Ribeiro Costa and Mudau from unnamed teams abroad.

But that did not affect the Brazilians, who put on a dominating performance against an out-of-sorts Bay side to progress.

Sundowns, who were recently involved in the Fifa Club World Cup in the US, where they impressed, dominated the match, as expected.

Their pressure paid off when Rayners opened the scoring early with a header after he was left unmarked in the penalty area.

A corner from Marcelo Allende evaded everyone and found Rayners, who nodded the ball home at the far post to give his side a deserved lead.

The Natal Rich Boyz could not get out of their half as they opted to sit back and allow Sundowns all the possession.

Despite their dominance, the home side struggled to carve out clear-cut chances as the match progressed.

However, they did increase their lead in the stroke of halftime after an own goal by Simphiwe Mcineka, who turned a Teboho Mokoena’s low cross into his own net.

The Natal Rich Boyz started to push forward in the final stages of the first half, but struggled to get any shots on goal.

Sundowns were not done yet as they continued where they left off, and Rayners would complete his brace almost immediately after the restart when he was sent through on goal by Arthur Sales and slotted in at the near post.

There was still time for more as substitute Siyabonga Mabena scored the fourth goal after his shot outside the box deflected into the goal.

The Natal Rich Boyz continued to struggle and hardly tested Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was reduced to a spectator.

This win by Sundowns may have sent a statement that they are hungry to win this title.

TimesLIVE

