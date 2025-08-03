Sport / Soccer

Chelsea sign €44m deal for Dutch defender Hato from Ajax Amsterdam

Named Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year last season, the 19-year-old will join his new teammates this week

03 August 2025 - 21:28
by SHIFA JAHAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Bengaluru — Chelsea have signed Dutch defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam for €44.18m, both clubs said on Sunday.

Chelsea said the 19-year-old has signed a seven-year long deal and will join his new teammates this week. Hato was named Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year in the Eredivisie last season.

Hato. Picture: INSTAGRAM
Hato. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Hato came through Ajax’s academy and made his senior debut in January 2023, going on to make over 111 appearances for the club. Hato made his senior debut for the Netherlands aged 17 and has since earned six caps.

“I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here,” Hato said. “I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that.”

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the league last season and won the Club World Cup in July, begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home against Crystal Palace on August 17.

Reuters

