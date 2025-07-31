‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Sibisi says of being named Pirates’ skipper

Nkosinathi Sibisi will wear the captain's armband for Orlando Pirates in the coming season. Picture: MUZI NTOPMBELA/BackpagePix
Having been named Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender of the season on Tuesday night, Nkosinathi Sibisi might have been expecting the odd congratulatory phone call on Wednesday. Instead, he spent the day doing countless interviews after his official appointment as Orlando Pirates captain for the 2025-26 campaign.
The 29-year-old defender’s elevation to the captaincy was hardly a surprise as he had worn the skipper’s armband in most of the 42 matches he played in all competitions last season in which he was the main cog in former manager Jose Riveiro’s defence.
Sibisi’s credentials have been burnished further with 10 caps for Bafana Bafana in the past two years as the national coach Hugo Broos believes in his ability.
Talking to the media on Wednesday ahead of Bucs’ MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Sibisi said he was as surprised as anyone when new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou told him he would succeed the retired Innocent Maela as Pirates captain.
“It’s great privilege and honour for me to captain such a huge side. Orlando Pirates is such a big institution,” said Sibisi. “As a young boy I grew up supporting the club and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be able to captain, let alone play for, the team.”
Sibisi will be assisted in his new role by fellow centre backs Tapelo Xoki and 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi — the latter having impressed alongside Sibisi in a few matches he featured in towards the end of last season.
Tapelo Xoki of Orlando Pirates. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It has not always been plain sailing for Sibisi at Pirates; he had to bide his time after joining them from Lamontville Golden Arrows in June 2022.
“Patience is [a] virtue and for me it’s not about being on the field. Sometimes you can also be playing while on the outside because if you’re pushing the guys who are on the inside, you’re helping everyone,” he said.
“That’s been my role for most of my career, to start and support but when I get my chance, I always make sure I take it with both hands.”
With Ouaddou now at the helm and almost 10 players signed, Sibisi said the foundation had been laid during the preseason. “We have new players, a new coach and fresh ideas”, he said.
Sibisi urged fans not to expect the same Pirates they got used to under Spaniard Riveiro, who is now coaching Al Ahly of Egypt.
Sibisi was not prepared to reveal much of what they’ve been doing with the new coach, except to say that the former Moroccan international’s approach to the game differs from that of Riveiro.
That will be on view on Saturday against Polokwane with Bucs looking to win the MTN8 for the record fourth consecutive time, a feat Sibisi believes is achievable.
“Winning it three times in a row, you don’t forget the feeling. We want to do it for the fourth and fifth time because it’s a feeling you don’t want to lose,” he said.
But as much as Pirates have been praised for their dominance in the competition over the past three seasons, it is the league — last won by the team in 2012 — that the faithful most covet this season after seeing their team finish as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for the third successive time last season.
“We want every cup. We play every cup to win. Whether it’s a league, MTN, Nedbank or Carling, even the Caf Champions League, we play to win,” Sibisi said.
‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ Sibisi says of being named Pirates’ skipper
Defender wore the captain's armband for much of last season, but will now do so officially under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Having been named Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender of the season on Tuesday night, Nkosinathi Sibisi might have been expecting the odd congratulatory phone call on Wednesday. Instead, he spent the day doing countless interviews after his official appointment as Orlando Pirates captain for the 2025-26 campaign.
The 29-year-old defender’s elevation to the captaincy was hardly a surprise as he had worn the skipper’s armband in most of the 42 matches he played in all competitions last season in which he was the main cog in former manager Jose Riveiro’s defence.
Sibisi’s credentials have been burnished further with 10 caps for Bafana Bafana in the past two years as the national coach Hugo Broos believes in his ability.
Talking to the media on Wednesday ahead of Bucs’ MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Sibisi said he was as surprised as anyone when new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou told him he would succeed the retired Innocent Maela as Pirates captain.
“It’s great privilege and honour for me to captain such a huge side. Orlando Pirates is such a big institution,” said Sibisi. “As a young boy I grew up supporting the club and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be able to captain, let alone play for, the team.”
Sibisi will be assisted in his new role by fellow centre backs Tapelo Xoki and 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi — the latter having impressed alongside Sibisi in a few matches he featured in towards the end of last season.
It has not always been plain sailing for Sibisi at Pirates; he had to bide his time after joining them from Lamontville Golden Arrows in June 2022.
“Patience is [a] virtue and for me it’s not about being on the field. Sometimes you can also be playing while on the outside because if you’re pushing the guys who are on the inside, you’re helping everyone,” he said.
“That’s been my role for most of my career, to start and support but when I get my chance, I always make sure I take it with both hands.”
With Ouaddou now at the helm and almost 10 players signed, Sibisi said the foundation had been laid during the preseason. “We have new players, a new coach and fresh ideas”, he said.
Sibisi urged fans not to expect the same Pirates they got used to under Spaniard Riveiro, who is now coaching Al Ahly of Egypt.
Sibisi was not prepared to reveal much of what they’ve been doing with the new coach, except to say that the former Moroccan international’s approach to the game differs from that of Riveiro.
That will be on view on Saturday against Polokwane with Bucs looking to win the MTN8 for the record fourth consecutive time, a feat Sibisi believes is achievable.
“Winning it three times in a row, you don’t forget the feeling. We want to do it for the fourth and fifth time because it’s a feeling you don’t want to lose,” he said.
But as much as Pirates have been praised for their dominance in the competition over the past three seasons, it is the league — last won by the team in 2012 — that the faithful most covet this season after seeing their team finish as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns for the third successive time last season.
“We want every cup. We play every cup to win. Whether it’s a league, MTN, Nedbank or Carling, even the Caf Champions League, we play to win,” Sibisi said.
Bucs eager for local games after win in Spain, says coach
Ouaddou aims to mould teen defender Mbokazi into a leader
Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting berth at Pirates
Ouaddou the right coach for Pirates, says confident Vilakazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chiefs coach remains upbeat despite mounting losses in friendlies
Nigeria come from behind to secure Afcon title
Ramaphosa wishes Banyana’s Salgado a speedy recovery after op
Banyana paid the price for leaving Kgatlana behind, says former captain Modise
England players hail Agyemang for equaliser against Italy
Rejuvenated Ngcobo promises Chiefs fans fireworks this season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.