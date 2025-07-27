Sport / Soccer

Nigeria come from behind to secure Afcon title

Record-extending 10th triumph confirms Nigeria’s status as the most successful women’s team in Africa

27 July 2025 - 14:51
by Mark Gleeson
Nigeria, winners of the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations final match against Morocco at Olympic Stadium in Rabat on the July 26 2025. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Rabat — Nigeria staged a remarkable fightback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

It was a record-extending 10th triumph for Nigeria, confirming their status as the most successful women’s team in Africa.

Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi led the fight back at Rabat’s Stade Olympique before substitute Jennifer Echegini swept home an 88th-minute winner.

Morocco skipper Ghizlane Chebbak and dribbling winger Sanaa Mssoudy scored in the first half-hour to see the home team take a surprise lead as they sought to become only the fourth country to take the continental title after Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and SA.

A capacity crowd saw Chebbak increase her tournament tally to five goals as she fired home from the edge of the area in the 12th minute after Nigeria had failed to clear properly.

Mssoudy’s goal came 12 minutes later, after Morocco striker Ibtissam Jraidi had crashed into centre back Marvis Ohale and the ball spilt out for Mssoudy to cut in and finish, but the referee determined there was no foul play and let the second goal stand.

Nigeria dominated play thereafter and forced a succession of set pieces but it took some good fortune to begin their comeback.

Ijamilusi’s cross struck defender Nouhaila Benzina on the hand but Nigeria were only awarded a penalty after a VAR review. Okoronkwo tucked away the spot kick to reduce the score in the 64th minute.

Seven minutes later they were level as Okoronkwo powered her way through the Morocco defence before unselfishly squaring for Ijamilusi to tap the ball home.

Morocco were then awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining in another contentious handball call but this was overturned after the referee was asked to review.

A crestfallen home team were then caught out as Echegeni raced onto the ball and tucked it away from close range for a dramatic winner.

Nigeria have now won 10 of the 13 editions of the tournament and re-established their continental dominance after having ceded the title to SA at the last edition in 2022.

Ramaphosa wishes Banyana’s Salgado a speedy recovery after op

Midfielder suffered horror injury in defending champions’ Wafcon semifinal defeat against Nigeria
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana paid the price for leaving Kgatlana behind, says former captain Modise

Kgatlana had not been selected for the Wafcon squad due to ‘personal reasons’
Sport
4 days ago

England players hail Agyemang for equaliser against Italy

Lionesses meet either Spain or Germany in Women’s Euro final on Sunday
Sport
4 days ago

Manchester United sign up Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

United pay £65m, with another £6m potentially due in add-ons, for the Cameroon international
Sport
5 days ago

United lacking pace in midfield, says Amorim after draw with Leeds

Old Trafford side fail to impress in ‘good test’ draw with newly promoted Leeds in Stockholm
Sport
6 days ago
